Two Wolverhampton Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Found Dead In Park

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, were placed under arrest after a young teen was found beaten to death in Wolverhampton's West Park

Two Wolverhampton teens have been placed under arrest after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in West Park. She died from blunt force trauma to the head, and a murder probe has since been opened against the two other youth.

According to the London Evening Standard, the 16- and 17-year-old boys were detained by detectives who were investigating the death of the young girl. The 14-year-old had reportedly been announced missing the day before she was found and has yet to be identified, but her family is said to have been informed of her passing. Specialist officers have been working with the girl’s relatives in order to make their grief easier if at all possible.

A statement was given by Edward Foster, who works as Wolverhampton’s deputy chief inspector, and he acknowledged that the investigation, which was launched from the moment authorities located the deceased girl, is what has led to the arrest of the two teen boys in question. He goes on to say that law enforcement officials have been provided with information on the crime by “a number of people” but that they are still urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or who thinks they may know anything to come forward, giving them the option to either contact local homicide police or Crimestoppers in order to maintain their anonymity.

Just one bunch of flowers near the scene of the alleged murder of a 14 year old girl in Wolverhampton. It says “praying that out of darkness comes light”. @ITVCentral pic.twitter.com/6Z51eBNgiI — Keith Wilkinson (@KeithWilkoITV) April 13, 2018

This is the second brutal crime to happen in Wolverhampton over the past few months. On April 3, it was announced that an 11-year-old girl’s uncle was charged with murder after she was found with fatal stab wounds back in February, later dying in the hospital despite desperate efforts by paramedics to save her life. A neighbor was the one to contact local authorities after hearing a disturbance on Kent Road at around one in the morning. The uncle’s sentencing will be on April 23, after being remanded into custody following his first hearing. The girl’s father later gave a statement addressing her tragic death in which he paid tribute to his daughter, referring to her as a “shining star” and admitting that the entire family was struggling to get through this difficult time, as the girl was quite a big part of everyone’s life.