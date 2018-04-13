Disney Releases New Trailer And Poster For ‘Incredibles 2’

Disney/Pixar gears up for another blockbuster coming to theaters in June

Disney/Pixar has finally released the full official trailer and movie poster for Incredibles 2, which they hope fans will find is nothing less than incredible. The trailer shows what the Parr family has been up to since the last film and briefly reveals the new villain Screenslaver without giving away much information on what this bad guy is up to.

In Incredibles 2, it is Mrs. Incredible, not Mr. Incredible who is called upon by smooth-talking Rick Dicker to help with a campaign to make superheroes super once more. To help out with his wife’s Elastigirl comeback, Mr. Incredible offers to become a stay-at-home dad taking care of the couple’s unpredictable toddler, Jack Jack. Unlike his siblings, Jack Jack has been blessed with multiple superpowers and can’t wait to discover them all, which make disciplining the child extra hard. Meanwhile, daughter Violet has become a moody teenager and is shown stuffing her Incredibles costume in the kitchen’s sink compacter.

The Incredibles 2 movie trailer also gives a sneak peek of the Parr’s stylish new mid-century-modern home which is also featured in the re-branded “Incredicoaster” (formerly known as California Screamin’) at Disneyland which will be unveiled this summer during the theme park’s first-ever Pixar Fest.

Violet uses her powers to protect her family in ‘Incredibles 2.’ Disney/Pixar

Diehard Incredibles fans have been waiting for a sequel since the original came to theaters in 2004 with its unique storyline, characters, artistic style and voice actors, many of which have returned for the sequel. The Incredibles grossed more than $633 million worldwide and earned more than $70 million during the film’s opening weekend.

Incredibles 2 couldn’t come at a better time for director Brad Bird who is still smarting from Disney’s Tomorrowland flop from 2015. He is best known for the 1999 BAFTA-winning The Iron Giant, the 2007 Oscar-winning Ratatouille and 2011 live action Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Disney/Pixar

Incredibles 2 features the voices of Holly Hunter as Helen Parr/Elastigirl, Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible, Sarah Vowell as Violet, Huck Milner as Dash, Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone, Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker, John Ratzenberger (who has had a voice role in every full-length Pixar film to date) as The Underminer and Brad Bird will also reprise the fashion maven, Edna Mode.

Incredibles 2 comes to theaters on June 15.