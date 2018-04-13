New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Gives Fans A Closer Look Into The Parr Family’s New Adventures

The newly published full-length trailer highlights the family’s struggles with domestic life while also introducing a new super villain called the Screenslaver.

Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures have just released a brand new full-length trailer for their highly anticipated animated superhero sequel, Incredibles 2. The brand new trailer features a lot of new scenes, which further elaborates the overall theme and direction of the upcoming movie. It is by far the best look yet of the Parr family’s new adventures following the events of the first movie. Fans have been waiting for 14 long years for the sequel to arrive, and based on the new trailer, the upcoming movie may be well worth the wait.

As reported by Business Insider, the new trailer showcases Elastagirl’s new role as the top superhero tasked to bring “Supers” back and to change the public’s perception of their roles in society. A mysterious sponsor named Winston Deavor, played by Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk, chooses Elastagirl over Mr. Incredible to become the new face of “Supers.” The decision creates a whole new set of challenges for Bob, as he now has to stay home and watch over their children while Helen is out fighting crime.

Violet and Dash are both quickly growing up and learning to live with their powers, while Jack-Jack is slowly discovering his own set of insane superpowers. Based on the trailer, the movie is likely going to be featuring a lot of domestic scenes, such as Mr. Incredible helping with Dash’s math homework and dealing with Violet’s adolescent outbursts.

A new 'Incredibles 2' trailer is our best look yet at what the long-awaited sequel has in store for the superhero family https://t.co/d4LTltwPnZ pic.twitter.com/aDOXlxGOro — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 13, 2018

The trailer also showcases a lot of new scenes, including a closer look at Jack-Jack’s new costume made specifically for him by Edna Mode. Frozone also returns to help the family out in fighting crime and dealing with domestic challenges. One of the funniest scenes in the new trailer has to be the return of Frozone’s nagging off-screen wife, who yells at him to return to the house “ASAP.”

Unlike the previously released teasers, the new trailer now gives fans their first look at movie’s main antagonist, a mysterious supervillain called the Screenslaver. As reported by the Verge, the new villain seems to be able to hypnotize anyone watching his broadcast on television. Incredibles 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 15.