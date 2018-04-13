‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown’s Estranged Son Faced Medical Crisis, Clan Set To Return Next Month

Reports suggest that the famous clan will be making a comeback to television a few weeks from now.

Discovery Channel has yet to announce if Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is really happening. Ami Brown and her family have been documenting their lives for almost four years now. The clan caught the attention of many television viewers around the world after they decided to take themselves off from the higher stage of civilization and chose to live a plain and basic life in the middle of the woods.

The Alaskan Bush People series has been hounded with a lot of controversies since it started airing on May 6, 2014. As a matter of fact, In Touch Weekly previously shared that Ami Brown and her family drew flak after an unnamed source revealed that the clan lives in a hotel when the camera is not rolling. It was claimed that the reality stars were sighted having a good time in Icy Strait Lodge.

There were even reports claiming that Ami Brown and her family did not build the Browntown on their own. A Facebook user stated that the locals of Hoonah, Alaska were the ones who erected the clan’s new cabin. Because of this, some followers of the show have speculated that Alaskan Bush People could be fake.

“They are portraying themselves as something that they are not. They do not live in the bush – they only go there to film scenes. They have been living in Hoonah with the Discovery crew. Locals are building their cabin.”

Aside from the allegations that Alaskan Bush People is full of fakery, Ami Brown and her family have also faced some problems within their clan. Earlier last month, Radar Online reported that Noah has been feuding with some of his loved ones lately. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the 25-year-old reality star shared a very controversial post on social media and the reports saying that he is now living away from his brood.

“Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative.”

A separate Radar Online report suggested that Noah was rushed to the hospital earlier this week. An insider told the publication that the estranged son of Ami Brown was forced to have his gallbladder removed. It was claimed that the Alaskan Bush People star underwent an emergency surgery on Tuesday in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.

“Noah was in the parking lot at Beyers Market in Tonasket, Washington, on Tuesday and was showing off his scar from having his gall bladder removed. Right in the parking lot! When a fan went to go shake his hand, he apologized for the weak handshake and told him that it was due to the surgery.”

While these speculations could be true, it is important to note that Noah has yet to confirm these reports. Also, Ami Brown and the rest of the family has yet to comment on these speculations. Hence, avid followers of the Alaskan Bush People stars should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Thank you God! I've prayed for Ami ever since I heard she was sick!https://t.co/fS8Rt8SITf — Alecia Warner (@bekind4america) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, TV Insider reported that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is going to premiere in May 2018. The publication claimed that fans would be witnessing the lives of Ami Brown and her family in Washington after the matriarch was confirmed to be cancer-free earlier this year. Aside from Ami and husband Billy, their seven children — Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Birdy, and Rain — are also expected to appear on the next installment.

“Discovery Channel’s May schedule lists a rotting, sinking boatload of ‘new’ ABP episodes. Of course, even the new episodes of ABP contain about 90 percent regurgitated content, so take that with a giant pile of salt.”

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown revealed recently that she was declared cancer-free after a grueling battle… https://t.co/j0xq73LPoN — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) January 25, 2018

Discovery Channel has yet to comment on these claims. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about Alaskan Bush People!