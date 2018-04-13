Tristan Thompson Back At $1.9 Million Lake Erie Home – Kim, Kourtney Leave Khloe Kardashian, Baby In Cleveland

Tristan Thompson returned to his $1.9 million Lake Erie lakefront home after Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flew back to Los Angeles, leaving Khloe Kardashian and new baby girl In Cleveland.

Tristan Thompson was captured leaving Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, leaving Khloe Kardashian with police protection on Thursday, April 12, after Khloe gave birth to the duo’s baby girl at approximately 4 a.m.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Tristan returned to his Lakehurst home with his own police escort amid the cheating scandal surrounding the couple. Fans of the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians would recognize the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that’s nearly 7,000 square feet in area, which last sold for $1.9 million on December 30, 2015.

The “masterpiece” of a home that sits directly on Lake Erie with a wide view of the expanse of water, showing off the beauty of the Great Lakes, is one that was designed by Cleveland architect Piet Van Dijk. Tristan’s home has been dubbed a smart home that comes complete with “an incredible nanny suite,” although it’s not clear if Khloe will take advantage of the nanny suite, or even return to the home that has been the background of plenty of recent celebrations for the Kardashian-Jenner brood.

With waterfront views and a movie theatre, full kitchen, and recessed saltwater tank, Tristan and Khloe’s home is certainly big enough to serve as the site for many more celebrations and TV episodes with its proximity to downtown Cleveland happenings, Little Italy, and more – but that is based on if Khloe decides to return to Los Angeles and raise their daughter primarily therein, or Kardashian has truly forgiven Tristan and blames groupies for his plight, as People reports.

.@khloekardashian forgives Tristan Thompson for cheating, report says https://t.co/CqycwGftXw — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2018

As reported by the Daily Mail, the chances are that Khloe might choose to stay in Ohio for the next month or so – since physicians tend to dissuade new mothers from taking their newborn babies aboard planes and trains for several weeks in order to protect their immune systems from germs carried by other people.

However, fans of Khloe’s reality show know that the Kardashian-Jenner Family is oftentimes filmed taking private jets with fewer people aboard the small planes, therefore, Khloe might receive special considerations if she decides to skip staying at the lakefront home and returns to Los Angeles sooner than later with her new baby girl in tow.

Time and paparazzi photos and videos of Tristan and Khloe and their movements with their new baby girl will reveal her decision on whether she brings the newborn to Tristan’s nearly $2 million home.