Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Loosen Privacy Rules As Baby Daughter Celebrates First Birthday

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk start revealing their romance and baby daughter as time passes.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are famous for keeping their private lives locked away from the prying lens of paparazzi cameras. They were so good at it that the public did not know that they were dating until she was pregnant with his child and that the public did not see the baby daughter until months after her birth. But now, it looks like the actor and model are loosening their grips on their private romance and family life.

The 31-year-old Russian model gave birth to Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on March 21, 2017. The baby arrived just two years after she broke up with Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous Portuguese soccer star, and started dating Bradley Cooper. The Hollywood couple did their best to hide their baby from the public, making sure that they cover up as much as possible when going on outings.

In fact, for the first few months of the baby’s life, they were hardly ever seen with her.

“[I]t looks as though Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, 31, wanted to indulge in some alone time on Sunday,” reports Daily Mail. “The 42-year-old and his girlfriend of two years were seen jetting off on his motorcycle.”

Now, it looks like they have thrown in the towel on keeping an iron-clad security around their daughter. The proud parents were spotted with Lea this past Easter as they attended a party in Brentwood. Bradley Cooper was seen “dot[ing] on his baby girl [and] lavishing her with kisses as he carried her around the party,” according to Daily Mail.

Bradley Cooper kisses one-year-old daughter Lea at Easter party with model mom Irina Shayk https://t.co/UJU0WQl8zA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 2, 2018

With their daughter turning one, the Hollywood stars are making sure that they keep their romance alight by devoting time on their relationship, sans baby.

“Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk looked as in love as ever as they held hands leaving LAX on Wednesday,” reports Daily Mail. “The genetically-blessed couple arrived in Los Angeles seemingly without their little girl Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.”

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are loved up as they hold hands walking through LAX together https://t.co/w7viQ6OK69 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 12, 2018

Despite their frequent dates without their child, it was revealed that they are more family oriented than ever. An insider revealed that Bradley and Irina are trying to have more babies before they get too old.

“Both she and Bradley want another baby,” a source told E! Online. “They will be trying next year […] Irina loves being a mother.”

Even with them loosening their grip on private life, Irina Shayk still refuses to post about her baby or her baby daddy. Her Instagram still remains professional and filled with images from her campaigns.