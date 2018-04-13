Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In One-Shoulder Swimsuit With Cutout On Instagram: Model Shares Bikini Body Diet

Liz Hurley, 52, does a shimmy in a white bathing suit in an Instagram clip, and reveals her favorite weight loss supplement.

Elizabeth Hurley has attracted a growing group of Instagram fans with her constant flow of pictures showing off her body in bikinis. The 52-year-old model took a break on Friday from showing off bikinis from her Elizabeth Hurley style collection to slip into a stunning white swimsuit with cutouts.

Turning the spotlight on Liz’s latest bathing suit photo on Instagram, the Express noted that Hurley showed off her figure in the one-shoulder swimsuit’s “daring cut-out design.” Elizabeth, who stars in The Royals, as well as serves as her own top model on Instagram, appeared to have taken her own mirror selfie and clip.

However, as the Inquisitr reported, Hurley recently talked with Andy Cohen during a visit to Watch What Happens Live about her use of her 16-year-old son, Damian Charles Hurley, as the photographer for many of her bikini photos. Elizabeth has faced some backlash for having her son take the photos, but she said that she’s not troubled by the mommy-shaming.

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks White Swimsuit As She Does Shimmy In Instagram Clip

Viewers of Elizabeth’s swimsuit photo on Friday, however, seemed more focused on praising her stunning figure than wondering whether Liz or her son shot the picture. With her sun-streaked hair loose down to her shoulders, Hurley received nearly 19,000 likes in the first hour in which the swimsuit photo appeared, pointed out the Express. Fans used phrases such as “beautiful” and “perfection” in cheering the 52-year-old beauty.

While smiling at the camera, Elizabeth did a shimmy that showed off her flexibility. Hurley accentuated her eyes with mascara, but kept her accessories minimal to avoid detracting from the swimsuit, which is a new addition to her Elizabeth Hurley Beach fashion line.

And for those who felt that she was revealing too much of her body at age 52, Harper’s Bazaar pointed out Hurley is “in the best shape of her life.”

“No wonder every second photo she posts on Instagram is of her in a bikini.”

With Liz continuing to share pictures of her bikini body and swimsuit silhouette, some of her fans have been asking her for the secrets to looking so fabulous and fit at 52. Hurley cuts out refined sugar and emphasizes fresh, whole foods that she grows herself.

Liz Hurley Shares Her Weight Loss Supplement Secret

When it comes to exercise, Liz is a fan of Pilates and yoga. She also walks daily with her dogs. But Elizabeth also has a secret weight loss weapon.

Hurley told The Cut that to boost her metabolism, she turns to apple cider vinegar supplements.

“I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It’s good for your metabolism.”

Elizabeth uses the apple cider vinegar beverage for her metabolism every other day. She waits half an hour, and then Liz sips coffee. One hour after that, she typically eats breakfast. Hurley isn’t the only celebrity to turn to apple cider vinegar (ACV) to boost her weight loss. As the Inquisitr reported, both Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian use ACV supplements for their own bikini bodies.

Elizabeth Hurley’s teenage son Damian is working with her on the set of ‘The Royals.’ KGC-247 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

In addition to yoga, Pilates, and walking her dogs, Elizabeth does exercises at home, such as stomach, “bottom or arm exercises.” Whenever possible, Liz eats food grown locally that is “simple and natural.” She admitted that she often gets asked for tips on how to look great.

“People often ask me how you can look good as you age. You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part.”

During the summer, Elizabeth and her son eat fruits and vegetables from her own farm. And Hurley keeps her advice for those who want to achieve their own bikini bodies just as simple as her food.

“It’s important to eat well and exercise,” Elizabeth summed up.

Liz also credits her son’s birth for helping her keep everything in perspective. Having a child helped Elizabeth “not worry about silly things,” she said.

“Once you’ve faced life and death, it really makes you focus on what actually matters. I let a lot of things go now,” added Hurley.