Heidi Klum Goes Topless Again On Vacation With New Boyfriend, Packs On PDA In Cabo

Supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted letting it all hang out on vacation with her new boyfriend before returning to Los Angeles. The 44-year-old mother of four went topless as the paparazzi snapped away as she cuddled up to Tom Kaulitz, reports TMZ.

The couple is photographed enjoying a glass of wine. In addition, the couple was seen kissing and cuddling up to each other in the luxury vacation spot. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was unbothered by the cameras as her boyfriend – 16 years her junior – had all her attention.

This isn’t the first time during the vacation that Heidi Klum opted to go topless. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the model went without her bikini top at the same location and got cozy with Tom Kaulitz in a hot tub.

The German model, whose legs were insured for over $1 million dollars each, has maintained her slim figure with dieting and exercise.

Klum often vacations with her four children by opting for a couple’s retreat.

Klum has never been shy about her body and posed topless for a Germany’s Next Top Model advertisement and recently for a Maxim cover shoot. The model has been photographed on family vacation hitting the beach without a bra.

????❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Klum, who is a fashion designer, does not target customers by age and is a firm believer that aging should not stop a woman from dressing how she likes and admits that’s she still wears miniskirts in an interview with Daily Mail.

The America’s Got Talent judge returned from her holiday in Mexico on Thursday. The model has been dating the German guitarist for a few months. She was previously in a relationship with art curator Vito Schnabel. They reportedly split in September last year.

Klum had her first child with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore but split while she was pregnant and began dating British singer Seal.

The couple got married in 2004 and Seal adopted Heidi’s first child and they had three more children. They separated after seven years of marriage in 2012 and divorced two years later.

Klum is one of the wealthiest models due to her business acumen and multiple jobs, which include TV producer, fashion designer, and author.