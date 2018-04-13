Brad Pitt And His Rumored New Lady Love Neri Oxman Have One Very Expensive Thing In Common

The two have more in common than a love for architecture and design – both Pitt and Oxman have recently gone through very expensive divorces.

It has been a year-and-a-half since he split from Angelina Jolie, but now it looks like Brad Pitt has finally moved on with a new lady love, MIT professor Neri Oxman. And, it seems that the two have more in common than a love for architecture and design – both Pitt and Oxman have recently gone through very expensive divorces.

Radar Online is reporting that Oxman and composer Osvaldo Golijov filed a joint divorce petition in Norfolk Probate and Family Court in Massachusetts back in 2015 citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple married in July 2011 and didn’t have any children during their short marriage.

In their 2014 separation agreement, Oxman and Golijov negotiated the terms directly and decided that Golijov should retain the couple’s joint Citizen Bank account, their home, and the interest in a limited liability company.

Oxman also wrote her ex a check for $650,000, and they both waived the right to “any past, present, and future alimony or spousal support.”

“From the date hereof, the parties each agree to respect the privacy of the other as fully as if sole and unmarried,” the agreement read.

Their divorce became final on September 30, 2015.

As for Pitt and Jolie, they are currently negotiating the terms of their divorce and custody agreement, and sources say they are close to finalizing a deal. In the past, reports have surfaced that Pitt offered Jolie millions to reach a settlement.

Exclusive: A source tells Us that Brad Pitt is "absolutely smitten" with his new love, MIT professor Neri Oxman! https://t.co/5SHdjvjbgF — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 10, 2018

Insiders claim that Pitt is “absolutely smitten” with Oxman and as soon as the two met back in November, they became romantically involved almost right away. However, the actor has gone to great lengths to make sure prying eyes don’t spot the two together.

Sources also say that Pitt is back to his happy and charming self after the sadness and shock of his separation. The 54-year-old is reportedly in high spirits as he slowly makes his way back into the spotlight, and now that he has started to take care of himself he is much happier.

Over the past couple of months, Pitt has made a few low-key appearances, including stepping out for Sean Penn’s Haiti Rising benefit where someone outbid him for a chance to watch Game of Thrones with star Emilia Clarke.

The Fight Club star also attended a pre-Oscar party in early March and showed up at Dodger Stadium earlier this month to catch a baseball game.

I'm a die hard @angelinajolie03 fan, but I'm in awe of the MIT University professor Brad Pitt is rumored to be dating. Neri Oxman ????She's a brilliant, beautiful, single professor. Why not. Go Brad! pic.twitter.com/eAKj1EVDoL — Curly n Femme (@Addie10265601) April 9, 2018

It took him a long time to move on and start dating again, but now Brad Pitt appears to be happier without Jolie in his life, and he has found himself a woman who is a “genius and gorgeous.”