Woman Dies After Reportedly Performing Oral Sex On German Doctor Whose Penis Was Sprinkled With Cocaine

The doctor reportedly gave cocaine to his lovers in secret during their sexual encounters.

A prominent doctor in Germany has been arrested and is now under investigation for allegedly killing his lover by letting her perform oral sex on him. Police have reason to believe that the woman died from a drug overdose after the doctor sprinkled cocaine on his penis prior to the sexual act.

Authorities are now probing Dr. Andreas Niederbichler, a top plastic surgeon in Germany, for giving women he had sex with drugs during their encounters.

Prosecutors revealed that Niederbichler had consensual sex with a 38-year-old woman on February 20 at his apartment in Halberstadt, the Local reported. He let her go down on him, but later on, she collapsed. Niederbichler’s place was just near the clinic, so the woman was immediately taken to the hospital. However, she didn’t make it and died soon after she got admitted. The plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist gave his lover cocaine without her knowledge, prosecutors said.

Niederbichler became the head doctor of the cosmetic surgery field at Harzer Clinic in 2016. Citing German local media, the Daily Mail reported that the doctor was appointed as Ameos Hospital’s new chief physician. His colleagues, however, didn’t have any idea that Niederbichler frequents online dating sites to meet women that he can have sex with.

The 42-year-old cosmetic surgeon is also suspected of giving three other women cocaine while they have sex. Although the women confirmed the oral sex act was consensual, they said they didn’t know that they had been given the drug.

Fortunately, none of them suffered severe adverse drug reactions. Chief prosecutor Hal Roggenbuck, however, revealed that the three other victims have the same statement about feeling ill during their sexual encounters with the well-respected surgeon. All of them exhibited side effects from using narcotics.

“The victims who have been heard so far have all indicated that they have been ill at the meetings. All of them showed reactions due to the use of narcotics.”

It is believed that Niederbichler may have more victims besides those mentioned above. Prosecutors said it is possible that there are more female patients all over Germany who fell victim to the doctor, especially those that he had sex with. Being a trusted expert in his field, Niederbichler has performed cosmetic surgery nationwide.

Niederbichler has been charged with bodily harm leading to death, according to the report. He was not sent to jail, but to a rehab facility where he is being treated for his addiction.