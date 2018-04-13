Tristan Thompson Snapchat Video Of Woman No. 5 Tania – Khloe Kardashian On ‘Stupid Groupies,’ Per ‘Daily Mail’

Tristan Thompson was filmed leaving a club with Tania, woman No. 5, reports 'Daily Mail,' as Khloe Kardashian blames 'stupid groupies.'

Tristan Thompson can be seen in the above video with a woman the Daily Mail calls “Tania,” woman No. 5. According to the Mail Online, Thompson was filmed and photographed spending time with Tania for a period of months as the woman allegedly stayed in Tristan’s New York City hotel room during a time when Khloe Kardashian was pregnant.

Tania is a high-end sales associate for Dior who allegedly spent time with Tristan at the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan, weeks prior to Khloe telling the world she was carrying Tristan’s baby. Photos and videos of Tania in Boston cheering on the Cleveland Cavaliers as they went up against the Boston Celtics in February can also be seen on the publication’s site, with the duo being photographed at the nightclub Pergola on March 24 in New York City.

As seen below and above, Tania was photographed wearing white pants and Tristan was in his standard white hoodie as Tania exited a club and entered a running Escalade SUV, with Tristan exiting a short time later and entering the same SUV. The publication notes that Tristan missed his midnight curfew and did not come back to the Four Seasons.

Tristan has been captured in sets of photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which alleges that the NBA star and Tania have taken several trips to the Manhattan hotel during the past few months – and have even gone to parties together and eaten out at eateries as a couple. Tania was first seen with Tristan in November.

Tania’s Snapchat video can also be seen on the publication’s site as Tania celebrated the Cavs playing the Celtics on February 11.

The publication has a trail of photos and videos that are allegedly matched up to the cities and dates when the Cavaliers played, such as when the Cavs played the Knicks in New York on November 13, and Tania was spotted leaving a hotel the next morning at 7 a.m.

Tania also posted videos from the Pergola club.

According to People, Khloe is chalking up the alleged cheating madness to groupies who engage in drunken hookups with Tristan.

A source explained that Khloe is so in love with her baby girl, who is one-half Tristan, so she therefore loves Tristan. Kardashian allegedly has forgiven Tristan and is focused on her baby.