Kanye West Had Some Words For Tristan Thompson After The Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Radar’

Kanye West is not happy with Tristan Thompson for hurting his sister-in-law.

Kanye West is sticking up for his sister-in-law. The rapper, who is married to Kim Kardashian, is reportedly very angry with Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant with their child.

According to an April 13 report by Radar Online, Kanye West was furious when he heard about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. As many fans may already know, Tristan was allegedly busted cheating on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian when photos and video surfaced of the NBA player kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online earlier this week. Another photo revealed one of the women accompanying Thompson back to his hotel room in New York City.

In addition to the Kardahian family being upset by Tristan Thompson’s betrayal of Khloe Kardadshian, Kanye West was also angry about the situation. Sources reveal that Kanye was so mad at Tristan that he even threatened to hurt him for what he did to Khloe. The insider added that Kim is also livid and is refusing to speak to Tristan right now.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s brother, Rob Kardashian, reportedly feels the same way that Kanye West does. The insider reveals that Rob was so upset with Tristan Thompson that he called him and told him that if he were to ever hurt his sister again he would “be sorry.” In addition, he didn’t fly to Cleveland when Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby girl on Thursday morning, because he was afraid he may do something rash and he didn’t want to fight with Tristan on a day that supposed to be all about Khloe and the baby.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there was some delivery room drama. Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, became very upset when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allowed Tristan Thompson to be in the delivery room while the baby was born. Malka allegedly freaked out and Kim Kardashian was forced to step in and break up the situation for the sake of keeping things calm in the delivery room for Khloe during the labor.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out on the cheating allegations or their newborn baby girl.