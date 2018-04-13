‘Counting On’ Stars Kendra Caldwell And Jinger Duggar’s Due Dates Are Sooner Than You May Think

Joy-Anna Duggar just gave birth to her first son, Gideon, in February, and now Jinger Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are the next ones scheduled to deliver, and their babies may be coming sooner than you think.

According to Celebrity Baby Scoop, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo recently announced that they are having a little girl, and Kendra and her husband Joseph Duggar are having a little boy.

The Vuolo’s announcement of a girl is the first in a long time for the Duggar family. As a matter of fact, the last six Duggar grandbabies have been boys. In addition to Joy-Anna’s son, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have had two boys in the last two years. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have also had two boys in the last two years. And, Josh and Anna Duggar had a little boy this past fall.

The last baby girl was when Josh and Anna welcomed Meredith Grace back in 2015.

The Vuolo’s did their gender reveal with an obstacle course, and the first one to the end turned on a neon light to show if it was a boy or a girl. Then, they shared the event on their blog.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love,” wrote the expectant parents.

Jeremy is a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, and on the church’s website, his bio says that Jinger is due in July.

Meanwhile, Joseph and Kendra also did a big gender when they announced they were expecting a boy. They also shared that their baby is due in June. According to Kendra’s Amazon registry, she is actually due on June 17 – Father’s Day.

When they told fans just three months after they tied the knot that they were expecting a baby, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell said that both have always loved children, and they believe they are a blessing from God. They added that it was surreal to think that they were going to be parents, but they can’t wait to meet their new baby.

New episodes of Counting On will return to TLC this summer.