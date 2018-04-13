Kristen Stewart Bombards Outings With Girlfriend Stella Maxwell As Robert Pattinson Dating Rumors Die Down

Kristen Stewart sticks by Stella Maxwell as rumors about reuniting with Robert Pattinson die down.

Twilight fans are still obsessing about the possibility that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may reunite, but she has other ideas. The 28-year-old actress has been with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, for more than a year now and has shown no signs of leaving the good relationship. In fact, as Robert Pattinson dating rumors grew this February, she increased her public outings with Victoria’s Secret model, showing that she has no plans on changing her partner.

For the past few weeks, Personal Shopper actress has appeared with her girlfriend in Los Angeles as they enjoy some downtime in their schedules. As a highly sought-after model and actress in Hollywood, the couple has a hard time being in the same city at the same time so this is a precious time for both of them.

And yesterday the couple stepped out in their casual ensembles to show that Robert Pattinson dating rumors are not affecting their relationship.

“The Twilight star wore a ‘My other body’s in the shop’ slogan shirt for the outing with her girlfriend in Franklin Village in Los Angeles,” reports Daily Mail. “Each showed off their stunning pins in a pair of short shorts, Kristen choosing a tiny navy pair with white trim, while her model squeeze opted for a cut-off pair of red denims. And while the 28-year-old Kristen chose matching navy and white slides for her feet, Stella, 27, went for plain black flat soles.”

Just a few days ago, they were seen flying into LAX as they took a short trip outside Los Angeles.

Cafe Society actress recently celebrated her 28th birthday in a low-key fashion. She was not seen out partying, most likely having chosen to spend it quietly in the comforts and privacy of her own home.

Despite the fact that Kristen and Stella seem joined at the hip, the rumors about the actress reuniting with her ex-boyfriend have been firing up. After they were “spotted together at a bar in Los Angeles in February,” according to Daily Mail, Twilight fans have been speculating whether Robert being single is changing the dynamics of their relationship.

However, the 31-year-old British actor may be dating someone else. He has recently been linked to Mabel, a new pop sensation. They were spotted together at this year’s London Fashion Week and insiders have stated that he looked “smitten” with her.