George R.R. Martin Wishes David Benioff And Dan Weiss Keep Lady Stoneheart In ‘Game of Thrones’

Lady Stoneheart could have an important part in the HBO series.

It has been known HBO’s Game of Thrones is inspired by George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel series. However, there is this one important character from the book series that didn’t make it to the show. Talking about the much-awaited The Winds of Winter, the 69-year-old author discussed Catelyn Stark’s (Michelle Fairley) alter ego, Lady Stoneheart, and how he wished she remained in GoT.

“[Keeping her character] is the change I most wish I could make in the [show],” George R.R. Martin told Esquire China. Since Lady Catelyn died at the Red Wedding, fans were expecting to see her other character as Lady Stoneheart in Game of Thrones. However, it had been decided the said role won’t be included in the HBO series.

Although this move had been made a long time ago, according to George R.R. Martin, altering Game of Thrones story from A Song of Ice and Fire was the show’s defining moment. In fact, the short-story writer, known for his fantasy, horror, and sci-fi novels, revealed he argued with the series’ showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, for removing Lady Stoneheart from GoT.

“At some points, when David and Dan and I had discussions about what way we should go in, I would always favor sticking with the books,” he said in an interview with Time during Game of Thrones Season 7’s premiere in July 2017.

However, there was nothing he could do as the two already decided to make some changes in the series’ story. George R.R. Martin believed axing Lady Stoneheart from Game of Thrones was the “first major diversion” the show had ever made from A Song of Ice and Fire‘s original tale. Hence, he ended up arguing with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, but they had made their decision.

“I think one of the biggest ones would probably be when they made the decision not to bring Catelyn Stark back as Lady Stoneheart.”

As noted by Winter is Coming, in the book, when Lady Catelyn died at the Red Wedding, the Frey’s dumped her dead body in the river. From here, Arya’s direwolf, Nymeria, saw her and pulled her out from the water. Beric Dondarrion then found the lifeless Catelyn, thus he gave her the “kiss of life,” which ultimately led to his death.

Successfully, Lady Catelyn was brought back to life, but she became monstrous and murderous. She was craving for revenge and killing every Frey and anyone who was part of the Red Wedding that was behind the betrayal and murder of her and her son, Robb.