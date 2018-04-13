Janice Dickinson Admits Story About Bill Cosby In Her Memoir Was Not The Truth

The former supermodel and reality star changes key details she previously recounted in her 2002 tell-all.

Janice Dickinson is changing her tune regarding the details of an encounter she had with Bill Cosby in 1982. According to ABC News, the former supermodel and reality TV star took to the witness stand at Cosby’s sexual assault retrial and admitted that a previous story involving The Cosby Show star was fabricated.

Dickinson’s ghostwriter previously recounted a story about Bill Cosby in the star’s 2002 memoir, No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel. But in the courtroom for Cosby’s trial, Janice’s recollection of a 1982 incident in a Lake Tahoe hotel room differed from her book. Janice Dickinson told the court that Bill Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982 and that she passed out after the TV legend assaulted her.

But attorneys for Cosby pointed out that Dickinson’s courtroom statement differed from what was written in her 2002 book. In her memoir, Janice stated that she rebuffed Bill Cosby’s advances, then popped two Quaaludes and went to sleep alone in her own hotel room.

Under oath, Janice Dickinson admitted that she fabricated some of the passages in her book and that she gave her ghostwriter “poetic license” when telling her life story. Janice Dickinson testified:

“It’s all a fabrication there because I wanted the paycheck for my kids.”

Bill Cosby accuser admits concocting story for memoirhttps://t.co/x1Tn2RCEf7 — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) April 13, 2018

After Dickinson assured the court that she is telling the true story now, she added, “I put my hand on the Bible and I swore. I wasn’t under oath when I wrote the book.”

Dickinson also revealed that she eliminated the details of Bill Cosby’s alleged assault of her from her book after publisher Judith Regan warned her that the scathing story would ruin her career in Hollywood.

In 2015, Janice Dickinson told Entertainment Tonight she wanted Cosby to apologize to all of his accusers.

“I want an apology for each and every one of us in order for my soul to heal,” Dickinson told ET. The reality star also revealed that if she were ever to come face-to-face with Cosby ever again, she would say, ‘Just stop. Please cut off your testicles and your penis.'”

Bill Cosby is facing multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault in the sexual assault case filed by Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Constand has alleged that The Cosby Show star drugged and raped her in 2004 when she was visiting his home. Cosby settled a civil suit with Constand in 2006, but since then dozens more women have come forward with similar allegations against the once-beloved TV star, including Dickinson and fellow ’80s supermodel Beverly Johnson.

