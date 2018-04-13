Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye might undergo a major character development in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Hawkeye’s absence in Avengers: Infinity War trailers and promotional materials has long been a concern for fans. Jeremy Renner’s beloved character has played a vital role in previous Avengers films and other standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Marvel Studios has been very secretive about what’s going to happen in the third Avengers movie, but the big question on every fan’s mind is: Where is Hawkeye? Finally, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have answered.

In an interview with Joe.ie, the Russo brothers revealed why the archer is missing from Avengers: Infinity War marketing materials. The core Avengers members have appeared in the trailers and even received a solo poster, with the exception of Clint “Hawkeye” Barton. The Russo brothers assured that Hawkeye is part of the film and teased that they “cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play.” Joe Russo, in particular, said that they have developed Hawkeye’s character, expanding what viewers previously know about it. Polygon wrote that Russo’s comment seem to confirm that Ronin will make a debut in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War spoilers previously hinted that Hawkeye will take on a different mantle in the upcoming movie. In the comic books, he takes on the name Ronin after the events in Civil War. It means “lone warrior” in Japanese, which could imply what could become of Hawkeye with everything going on in the MCU.

A leaked photo from the set of Infinity War also seems to hint that Renner will take on a different persona in the movie, Express reported. While it is understandable that almost every character had a change to his/her costume for the movie, Renner’s new outfit seems to be inspired by Ronin’s look in the comics.

Renner’s Hawkeye has been playing a supporting role in the Avengers and the movies never really dived deep into his own personal narrative. After this big reveal from the Russo brothers, fans can safely assume that it would all change for the Hawkeye.

Get a special behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios' "Avengers: #InfinityWar," featuring interviews with the cast. See it in theaters April 27. Get tickets: https://t.co/kctg8VkHan pic.twitter.com/hveQTBXPRJ — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 11, 2018

Character developments appear to be an important aspect of Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel has revealed earlier that Captain America is adopting a new role as Nomad. Gone is Captain America’s polished look, as Chris Evans is seen sporting longer hair and a beard in the trailers and posters.

Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in theaters on April 27.