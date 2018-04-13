Khloe Kardashian Baby: Major Drama In The Delivery Room With Tristan Thompson, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian's world was turned upside down this week.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child in Cleveland during the early hours of Thursday morning. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was surrounded by her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and her best friend Malika Haqq. However, it was not a drama free delivery.

According to an April 12 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq allegedly went off on Tristan Thompson in the delivery room. As many fans already know, Tristan was reportedly busted cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter. The couple’s relationship had seemingly been going well until photos and video of Thompson cheating on Kardashian with multiple women surfaced online early this week.

The evidence is incriminating as Tristan Thompson is seen kissing and touching women who are not Khloe Kardashian in a club. Other photos reveal him kissing another women, who was later photographed by the paparazzi accompanying him back to his hotel room in New York City. The news hit and was one of the most talked about topics of the week. So, when the Khloe’s family and friends arrived in Cleveland for the baby’s birth drama was already brewing between them and Tristan.

Sources reveal that Malika was against Tristan Thompson being in the delivery room with Khloe Kardashian at all, but when the reality star allowed her baby daddy to come in and witness the birth of his daughter things got tense. The insider reveals that Haqq “hates” Thompson and began freaking out when he walked into the hospital room. However, it was Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, who diffused the situation.

Kim reportedly stepped in and calmed Malika down in order to keep things as “calm as possible” for Khloe, who likely was nervous about giving birth to her first child. The insider adds that Haqq is now glad that Kardashian stepped in, but it took “every ounce of strength” she had to be in the same room with Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out on the birth of their baby girl, or the cheating allegations. Rumors are flying that Khloe wants to take the baby and head back to L.A. as soon as possible while Tristan’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, begin their NBA playoff run.