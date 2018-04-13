‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Amara La Negra Clears Dating Rumors With Usher And Chadwick Boseman

The reality TV star was rumored to be dating Chadwick Boseman and Usher.

Latino singer and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star, Amara La Negra was a guest on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeart Radio on Thursday where she addressed dating rumors. The 27-year-old was rumored to be dating Chadwick Boseman and Usher, according to reports. The reality TV star told Nati she wasn’t dating Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman but only asked him to be the ‘main man’ in her music video. The rapper told Nati she asked her fans for help in choosing a lead man for her video and Boseman was suggested. La Negra told Nati that Boseman was one of the actors she admired and she reached out to him and “that was all it was.” Now, people are trying to make a big deal out of nothing.

Nati asked, “would you be interested in dating Chadwick Boseman if the opportunity came about?”

She replied, “I personally don’t know him like that but if he’s the man you know, that can make me happy or whomever it is I am open to it.”

The recording artist also addressed rumors she was dating Usher. Usher and his wife announced their separation last month and Grace Miguel formally filed for divorce on Tuesday, according to Ebony. The rapper said, “we are just friends,” she told Nati they met at The Global Spin Awards in Los Angeles. Hollywood Life said the two were seen heading out to an unknown location in Usher’s car, with a blonde at the backseat.

The artist told Nati she doesn’t like to talk about her personal life because it is the only thing she has that is not open to everyone. Nati asked La Negra if she was dating and she said no, “right now, I am dating my new single ‘Insecure,’ which is out, and that is the love of my life right now.”

Nati asked about her relationship with Veronic Vega, co-star of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and if she would be in the next season of the show. The rapper told Domenick Nati she had no idea if she would be on the next season of the reality TV show. She also told the host that she had no relationship with Veronica Vega and they “don’t talk.”

The music video for her latest single ‘Insecure’ is out now; you can watch the video on YouTube through this link.