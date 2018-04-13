‘Roseanne’ Revival: Johnny Galecki’s David Comes Face To Face With An Angry Dan Conner In New Promo

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star returns to ‘Roseanne’ for the episode ‘Darlene v. David’

Johnny Galecki is back in Lanford. The Big Bang Theory star’s long-awaited return to the Roseanne revival will take place in the next episode, “Darlene v. David,” where he will reprise his role as Darlene Conner’s ex, David Healy. And as the latest promo for the ABC revival shows, not much has changed when it comes to David’s relationship with his father-in-law, Dan Conner (John Goodman).

In the new Roseanne promo, which you can see below, Galecki’s character is lurking outside of Darlene’s bedroom window. While fans don’t see Darlene’s initial reunion with her ex, they do see David as he comes face-to-face with his former father-in-law Dan. Johnny Galecki gets right back into David mode as he stutters his way through an awkward reunion with his ex-father-in-law after a lengthy estrangement from the Conner family. Dan Conner does not look like a happy camper in the 15-second clip.

The episode also marks the return of Estelle Parsons as Roseanne’s mom, Bev. According to TV Line, the synopsis for the “Darlene v. David” episode is:

“David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.”

You can see the new promo for the “Darlene v. David” episode below.

A previous Roseanne trailer showed Johnny Galecki’s David returning to the Conner home for the first time in years.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says as he looks around the familiar Conner home, to which his ex-wife Darlene responds, “It’s a decorating choice called poverty.”

Darlene and David’s tumultuous teen relationship was a major storyline on Roseanne—they broke up multiple times—but by the end of the original series’ run, the on-and-off couple welcomed their newborn daughter, Harris.

‘Roseanne’ Promo For Johnny Galecki Episode: It’s Darlene Vs. David A Generation Later https://t.co/FBw22s8qZn pic.twitter.com/9KmFxIElyW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2018

Johnny Galecki played the David Healy character on Roseanne from 1992-97, clocking in with over 90 episodes. The future Big Bang Theory superstar started out on Roseanne playing the sensitive boyfriend of Darlene Conner, who was named Kevin for his first episode back in 1992.

Johnny Galecki will only appear in one episode of the nine-episode Roseanne revival. But Johnny previously told TV Line that he “would love to do more” episodes if Roseanne is renewed for another season. ABC has already renewed Roseanne for Season 11, so hopefully, fans will get to see much more of Johnny Galecki in future episodes.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.