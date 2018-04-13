The SHIELD founder may have used the Soul Stone and somehow passed it down to Tony Stark.

Several questions are set to be answered when Avengers: Infinity War finally hits theaters this April. Fans are undoubtedly wondering which characters will survive the fight against Thanos and The Black Order. However, most are still concerned with the location of the sixth Infinity Stone, which has not yet been revealed in the long history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But is it possible that one brilliant character actually knows where the Soul Stone has been hiding?

There have been speculations that Tony Stark is somehow connected to the final Infinity Stone and has even used it in the past. Interestingly, an Iron Man 2 Easter Egg that was discovered by Coming Soon has confirmed that Howard Stark attempted to use the Tesseract as an energy source but found a different Gem instead.

In Iron Man 2, Tony Stark was convinced by Nick Fury to fix the arc reactor, which was initially intended for something greater than just powering Tony’s armor. Tony decided to go through Howard Stark’s old notes, where he found his father’s plans on using the Tesseract. However, the old videos of Howard seem to suggest that he found a different option. Is it possible that the SHIELD founder came across the Soul Stone and used it instead?

Tony Stark has certainly hit an awesome milestone in Iron Man 2 as he created a new element with the help of Agent Phil Coulson and a prototype of Captain America’s shield. But how exactly did Tony make a replacement for the palladium in his arc reactor? It is possible that Tony had used the Soul Stone to do so.

But how exactly has Howard Stark come across two Infinity Stones? The Tesseract ended up with Tony Stark’s father after the events in Captain America: The First Avenger. Hopefully, fans will finally learn how he found the Soul Stone and possibly passed it on to Tony in Avengers: Infinity War.

Joe and Anthony Russo had already teased on Tony Stark’s “special connection” to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Some believe this could mean that Tony actually has the Soul Stone and will be forced to give it up later this month.

Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War, which premieres on April 27.