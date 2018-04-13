CBS Announces Kevin Hart Will Host New Summer Game Show

The 10-episode "Total Knock Out" will premiere this summer

CBS announced today that comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be hosting a new game show this summer. TKO: Total Knock Out is a brand new concept from The Amazing Race and Survivor creator Mark Burnett though the premise will sound similar to ABC’s former summer hit Wipeout. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor will also serve as an executive producer for the 10-episode first season.

TKO: Total Knock Out will be a new obstacle course competition game show that will feature people from all walks of life, a similar theme for many of Burnett’s shows. While one contestant will race through a series of obstacles, four other players will be “manning battle station” throwing various “over-the-top projectiles” in hopes of knocking the contestant down or at least slowing them down says CBS in today’s press release.

“This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand,” said Kevin Hart. “The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This show has the potential to make me look tall.”

The feeling appears to be mutual.

“With Kevin’s gift for comedy and passion for fitness, he brings a distinct voice to the show that no one else can,” says Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming for CBS.

“Kevin is a shining global beacon of comedy, of fitness and of fun. He is the perfect star for TKO: Total Knock Out, and I’m so grateful we get to work together on CBS primetime,” said Burnett. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Kevin enjoys watching others fall down like as scene from a recent Twitter post.

Kevin Hart is me when anyone falls pic.twitter.com/AaOeqU2NMo — Lexie Torres (@lexxxxielou) April 11, 2018

Today’s TKO announcement adds to Hart’s already busy and successful year. He is currently performing on a stand up comedy world tour called “The Kevin Hart: Irresponsible Tour” and his appearance in the Jumanji reboot helped that movie gross over $900 million at the box office not to mention becoming Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic movie ever. He will also appear in the upcoming movie Night School which Hart co-wrote and stars in. In addition, Kevin’s book, I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons, was on the top spot of the New York Times Best Sellers list for 10 weeks in a row.

Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Dwayne Johnson at the premiere for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Francois Mori / AP Images

No premiere date has been given for the one-hour long TKO show at this time.