Kylie Jenner Breaks Out The Fendi Gear To Take Daughter Stormi For A Walk

While much of the Kardashian and Jenner family headed to Cleveland to be with Khloe Kardashian as she gave birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner was apparently at home in California with her own little girl, Stormi. In fact, a few hours after her older sister gave birth, Kylie even shared a picture to her Instagram account which showed her taking her daughter for a rather stylish walk.

As People Magazine reported, the reality star and businesswoman actually used the picture to show off just how much her daughter is like her. The Instagram post showed Kylie Jenner’s latest accessory for Stormi, which just so happens to be a Fendi stroller. However, baby Stormi is not the only one who was decked out in Fendi, as mom Kylie wore a Fendi print dress, with a bag at her waist that was also from the famous brand.

Although Kylie Jenner may have been taking Stormi for a walk, that does not mean she did not have time to strike a pose as well. The picture clearly shows the reality star wearing black sunglasses as she looked coyly over her shoulder. Kylie captioned her picture with “Stormi strolls,” followed by the emoji of a face with dollar bill signs for eyes.

While Stormi was not really visible in the picture, as Kylie Jenner had the stroller closed in order to protect her daughter from the California sun, it seems that the little girl is already learning how to live in style like the rest of the Kardashian family.

stormi strolls ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

This was not the first Instagram post in the last few days to show off Kylie Jenner’s apparent love of Fendi. In two different posts earlier this week, which were shared to the social media platform on Wednesday, the reality star showed off one of her Fendi handbags. In one of the pictures, the bag is on her shoulder as she looks at the camera, and leans against her vehicle. In the other picture, her handbag is sitting on the car as her back is to the camera, and she seems to be enjoying the sunshine.

hump day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

The caption for the picture in which she is looking at the camera lets her followers know which one of her Kylie Cosmetics lip colors she was wearing, while the other picture was simply captioned, “hump day.” Although Kylie Jenner’s newest Instagram post was all about Stormi, it was clear that Fendi is definitely a staple in the reality star’s wardrobe, and it is a staple that is also going to be a part of her daughter’s closet as well.