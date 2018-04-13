Elizabeth Hurley Bikini Backlash: 52-Year-Old Accused Of Oversharing, Looking ‘Fake’ And Not ‘Age Appropriate’

Critics are complaining that Elizabeth Hurley posts too many bikini photos and airbrushes her images.

Elizabeth Hurley is getting fired up for summer by showing off her bikini body on Instagram. Most of Hurley’s followers have nothing but praise for the 52-year-old’s fit physique. However, some social media users have turned on the British actress. According to Yahoo, these critics are complaining that she’s posting too many bikini photos. She’s also being accused of rocking swimwear that’s inappropriate for a woman of her age and airbrushing her images.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hurley’s latest revealing bikini photo was snapped during her stay on the exclusive private island of Tagomago. The Royals actress is currently there doing a photo shoot for her swimwear line, and she’s been sharing the stunning results on Instagram. She’s posed in a sleeveless red swimsuit with a plunging neckline, a see-through caftan, and an off-the-shoulder mini dress. The Austin Powers star has only shared one photo of herself posing in one of her signature skimpy string bikinis during her Mediterranean getaway, but this hasn’t stopped her followers from accusing her of showing off too much of her body.

One critic complained that they’ve seen “enough” of Hurley’s bikini photos, suggesting that she shares them simply because she craves attention and adoration. However, she has previously explained that she has a very good reason for posing in skimpy swimwear. During an interview with Today hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, she defended her bikini pictures.

“I have a bikini line, which I sell,” she said. “It’s not just me showing off for Instagram. I am showing people my swimwear.”

Hurley doesn’t just share photos of items from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line that show off her cleavage and flat stomach. In fact, the most recent image on her Instagram page isn’t of a swimsuit at all. The actress is wearing a patterned dress from her collection of resort wear, and the only skin on display is a little bit of shoulder.

The amount of swimsuit photos that Hurley shares on social media isn’t the only issue that some of her followers have. One critic complained that she needs to “start learning what’s age appropriate” in response to her latest string bikini snapshot, and another said that she looks “fake,” accusing her of digitally altering her images to make them look better.

In 2008, Elizabeth Hurley actually did confess to airbrushing her vacation photos. She also said that she felt no shame in knowing that her professionally shot pictures were being touched up.

“Shooting bikinis is now my life, which as you can imagine is unmitigated hell. But if you signed on for the gig, sadly, you have to go and be jolly in a skimpy white bikini,” she told the Mirror. “So now I rely on nice photographers and a certain amount of retouching. I don’t mind if you want to make me a bit thinner and a bit younger.”