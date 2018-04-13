Prince William May Have Accidentally Revealed His And Kate Middleton’s Baby No. 3 Sex

Kate Middleton is due to give birth to royal baby no. 3 this April.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby No. 3 is due to arrive at any moment. The British royal couple is already parents to two children, a boy and a girl — Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. There is much speculation about the third royal baby’s gender, and it looks like Prince William may have accidentally revealed that he and Kate Middleton are expecting a baby boy in a few weeks.

On Tuesday, Prince William attended the Championship game between his favorite team Aston Villa and Cardiff City. Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish last minute goal helped his team score a win over their rivals. Following his team’s win all thanks to Jack Grealish’s spectacular goal, Prince William told the fans that he would like to name his and Kate Middleton’s third child Jack, and after a pause added, or Jackie, according to Mirror.

“I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack…. or Jackie.”

It is probably the first time that Prince William has let slip a big secret. There is, however, no official confirmation whether the third royal baby, who will be fifth-in-line to the British throne, is going to be a boy or a girl. Before the royal prince dropped the big hint, there were media reports that suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William were unaware of the baby’s gender.

Last month, E! News quoted a source as saying that Kate Middleton and Prince William had no idea about their third baby’s sex.

“William and Kate don’t know the sex of the baby so they’re rather looking forward to finding out. It’s very difficult to be totally prepared when you don’t know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl.”

And it turns out that Prince William and Kate Middleton were not aware of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s genders as well. In 2013, when the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting her first child, BBC reported that she and Prince William had decided not to find out the sex of their baby. During Kate Middleton’s second pregnancy as well, the royal couple insisted that they did not know whether they were expecting a boy or a girl. It is apparently against the British royal family tradition for the parents to find out the gender of their baby before the birth.

Prince William drops a big hint that his and Kate Middleton’s third baby is a boy. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kate Middleton reportedly made her final royal engagement on March 22, and she is expected to resume her official duties in the fall. It is being predicted that she would give birth to her and Prince William’s third baby on April 23.