New Mom Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Filled With Bliss,’ Has ‘Basically Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson, ‘People’ Reports

The reality star is reportedly overjoyed with the arrival of her baby girl, so much so that she seems to put the cheating scandal behind, according to 'People.'

Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still willing to forgive Tristan Thompson for his alleged cheating — all for the sake of their new baby.

In a recent report by People, it has been alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently gave birth to a healthy baby girl, seems to have put the NBA star’s infidelity behind.

A source allegedly told the outlet that Khloe is just so happy right now that she doesn’t want to think about any of the controversies at all. Apparently, the new mom is keen on keeping all the negativity away from her daughter brought by Tristan’s cheating scandal.

The outlet also noted that the Revenge Body star is “head over heels in love with her little girl,” adding that she is just “consumed with love” at the moment.

“Absolutely nothing else matters.”

Khloe, who welcomed her daughter along with Tristan and the rest of the Kardashians, is reportedly “filled with bliss” now that her baby girl finally arrived. The source even claimed that the reality star is “so incredibly happy” that she is not upset about her baby daddy’s alleged cheating.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now.”

It has been alleged that Khloe has “basically already forgiven” Tristan all because of their first child. The same source added that the KUWTK star is even convincing herself that her baby daddy’s “cheating” was just a “random drunken hookup.”

Apparently, Khloe believes that the whole cheating incident was the “fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him” and that it “meant nothing” at all. She now just wants to move on and focus on her daughter, it has been alleged.

People also reported that despite Thompson being labeled “a serial cheater,” Khloe is still likely to stay with him and try to make things work. A source claimed that the reality star is “a hopeless romantic” even before meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

In fact, Khloe tried to make things work with her ex-husband Lamar Odom despite all the controversies and difficulties. And now that she has a child with Tristan, it is highly possible that she will do the same and try to “rebuild” their relationship.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby girl together on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, TMZ reported. The rest of the Kardashian family — Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe’s BFF Malika — were also present during the special moment.