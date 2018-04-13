Nike Release Dates 2018: Kobe 1 Protro And Kobe AD NXT 360 ‘Mamba Day’ Set To Hit The Market

Nike is set to release the "Mamba Day" edition of the Kobe 1 Protro and Kobe AD NXT 360 signature shoes.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is set to get a lot of attention again soon, but it is not because he is returning to the hardcourt. Nike is set to release new Kobe signature shoes starting Friday, and fans are already making a lot of noise about the soon-to-be-released sneakers.

Nike will release two new sneakers to celebrate the second anniversary of Bryant’s farewell game for the Lakers. First is the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro “Mamba Day” edition, which is listed as the black/black-white-metallic gold colorway of this simple yet eye-catching signature shoe.

According to the official release page on Nike’s official website, the new Kobe 1 Protro “Mamba Day” will come out on Friday, exactly two years since Bryant torched the Utah Jazz with a 60-point performance during his last game in the NBA, which was a fitting farewell to one of the best players in basketball history.

The Kobe 1 Protro “Mamba Day” features a black-based upper part with metallic gold Nike Swoosh on the side and Mamba logo on the tongue. It also has an “XX” logo near the tongue, which is a nod to Bryant’s legendary 20-year career in the NBA.

The 2018 Mamba Day’s date is also indicated on the heel area of the shoe. It also sports an insole with Bryant’s photo on it, showing him walking out from the hardcourt during his final game. It was finished off with a black midsole and black outsole, which also has a Nike Swoosh on it.

This colorway of the Kobe 1 Protro, which is basically an advanced version of the original Nike Zoom Kobe 1, will be available for $175 per pair. According to Lakers Nation, this sneaker will also come out in “Final Seconds” edition on Saturday with retail price set at $175 per pair as well.

Nike

Meanwhile, Nike also announced that the Kobe AD NEXT 360 will be released on Friday. The newest shoe of the future Hall of Famer features next generation 360 degrees Flyknit upper part, which could give athletes a more precise second skin, according to Nike.

The Kobe AD NXT 360 “Black Mamba” features a black-based Flyknit upper with black laces along with iridescent Mamba logo on the tongue and Nike Swoosh on the side panel. It also sports blue and green hints on the midsole and outsole along with red hints on the heel area.

The new Kobe AD NXT 360 “Black Mamba” edition will be sold for $200 per pair. Check out the video below for more information about this newest Kobe signature shoe.