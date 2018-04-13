Khloe Kardashian Upset Over Tristan Thompson’s Scandal, Vows Not To Do One Thing, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

After learning about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian allegedly promised not to do this one thing.

Khloe Kardashian just welcomed her baby girl to the world, but the arrival of her firstborn is certainly not all rainbows and butterflies. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is completely over the moon that she delivered her baby safely, but at the same time, she also can’t just brush off all of the talk surrounding Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. Now, a new report claims that after learning about the Cleveland Cavalier star’s cheating scandal, the brand new mom vowed not to do this one thing.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 33-year-old television personality is upset and stressed out following Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, but she is not going to totally cut all ties with him. The insider explained that Khloe Kardashian is mostly thinking about what’s best for their child, which is to have a dad and a mom, so she is pushing her own feelings about the scandal aside for now.

“She knows what it is like to live a lot of her life without a father, and she would not want that to happen to her daughter,” the source told the site. “But to continue to be his lover is something she really has to think about.”

Viewers of their family’s mega-hit reality series know how much Khloe Kardashian struggled to get pregnant for years, so the arrival of their baby girl is definitely a special moment for her. However, the source shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also keeping it real when it comes to her relationship with the father of her child. The 27-year-old Canadian basketball player did something really hurtful and she is deeply affected by it.

“As of yesterday, she was in love with the father of her child and she was looking forward to the future, and today she knows that the person who she thought was the love of her life has slept with random women,” the insider continued. “Quite a 48 hours to deal with, and it’s going to take some time to figure out exactly what she is going to do next.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not addressed the cheating scandal as of this writing.