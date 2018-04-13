‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Stunned By JT’s Revelations, Nikki Attacks JT To Save Vikki

Victoria and JT get into a huge fight and Nikki ends up hitting JT with a fireplace Poker.

Today on The Young and the Restless, Victoria continues her confessions about the details of JT’s abuse. Meanwhile, JT pursues asking Victoria to come back to him, which escalates into a nasty fight when he pushes too hard.

Victoria shares her experience

The girls’ night continues on The Young and the Restless with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) telling Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) her story. Mariah (Camryn Grimes), meanwhile, has already passed out after drinking margaritas on an empty stomach, via Soaps.com.

Nikki wants to know what JT (Thad Luckinbill) did to her daughter. Victoria confesses that it has been exhausting for her. Her world revolved around JT, and while she had a top position at Newman Enterprises, she was being bullied by her then boyfriend. He finds faults in everything from her clothes to the food she ate. Nikki cries when Victoria reveals one of their fights when JT grabbed her throat. Vikki admits she felt ashamed and did not want anyone to know. Sharon says she can rest assured they would not judge her.

When Phyllis asks about what happened in Hawaii, Victoria shares that JT wants to control her life. She reveals that she found out he was investigating Victor and he was the one who leaked Vikki’s demotion to the press to humiliate her and take her away from her family. The Young and the Restless spoilers said Nikki swears he could never get near her daughter again.

The women tell Victoria she was brave. Nikki says Victor would be proud of her strength too and assures her she will be happy again. Phyllis and Sharon offer to stay, and Nikki thanks them for being there for Victoria.

Nikki knocks out JT

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) bumps into JT at the Club. JT is blowing up Victoria’s phone with calls and texts, but she does not respond. JT tells Cane that Vikki called off their engagement amid some issues and bad decisions. Cane encourages him to fight for his love. JT agrees and tells a bewildered Cane that he can choose to believe things he would hear about JT or not.

At Victoria’s house, JT sneaks in through the roof and appears behind Victoria in the washroom. JT tells Victoria he is fighting for her because he loves her. Victoria says she’s done with him and wants him to leave. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that JT will try to convince her again to leave town with him, but Vikki says their story is over.

They argue about JT being abusive. JT thinks there’s just no one good enough for Victoria. He confesses that Victor told him to leave Genoa City. When he says Victor should have died when he fell off the stairs, Victoria realizes it was him who attempted to murder her father. JT insists it was an accident, but Victoria also figures out he tried to finish him off at the hospital. She tries to call the police and JT stops her. They struggle and the women downstairs hear the commotion and run up to the bedroom to find JT screaming at Victoria’s face. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki hits JT with a fireplace poker and he falls unconscious.

