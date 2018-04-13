Jamie Lynn Spears Welcomes Baby Girl: Britney Spears Is ‘Excited’ To Be An Aunt Again And Maddie Is All Smiles

Jamie Lynn Spears revealed that her daughter is named after a family member.

Jamie Lynn Spears recently gave birth to a baby girl, and Britney Spears celebrated the latest addition to the family by sending her sister and niece some social media love. According to People, Jamie Lynn and her husband Jamie Watson welcomed Ivey Joan Watson to the world on Wednesday, April 11. Jamie Lynn introduced the new arrival to her fans by revealing the special meaning behind her middle name.

According to Jamie Lynn, Ivey Joan was named after a late relative who was very near and dear to her. The country singer revealed that her daughter shares her middle name with her Aunt Sandra, who she described as “the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.” The beloved family member passed away 10 years ago after battling ovarian cancer.

Ivey is Jamie Lynn Spears’ and Jamie Watson’s first child, but the little girl has an older half-sister who was born in 2008. Jamie Lynn was just 17 years old when she and then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge welcomed their daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge.

Maddie was with her mother and stepfather at the Covington, Louisiana, hospital where Ivey made her big debut. In photos shared by People, the 9-year-old is wearing a pink T-shirt that reads “Big Sister” and smiling sweetly at baby Ivey. Jamie Lynn Spears’ own big sister is also clearly thrilled about Ivey’s arrival.

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world,” Britney Spears tweeted on Thursday. “Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family – I love you all so much!!!”

Welcome to the world, Ivey Joan Watson! ????@jamielynnspears welcomes her second daughter https://t.co/hmd9Up1JTP — People (@people) April 12, 2018

While Maddie looked happy meeting Ivey for the first time, the hospital probably isn’t the little girl’s favorite place to be. In 2017, she spent a few days in one after a horrifying ATV accident. Maddie became trapped underneath one of the heavy vehicles after it flipped over into a pond. Even though her head was underwater for a few minutes, she miraculously survived the ordeal without suffering any neurological damage.

The accident hasn’t made Maddie frightened to be around water. Last week, Jamie Lynn shared a photo of her daughter fishing with her city boy cousins, Britney Spears’ sons Sean and Jayden James. Jamie and her family reside in Hammond, Louisiana, which is where Maddie’s accident took place. It’s unclear if the pond pictured below is the one that her ATV flipped over in.

Cousins❤️ A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT

Jamie Lynn Spears mentioned her oldest daughter’s accident back in December when she revealed that she was expecting her second child. She shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram along with a cute family photo.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” she wrote. “2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist.”