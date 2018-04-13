Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru Brawl Caught On Cell Phone Video

A female suspect allegedly pulled a gun in the Atlanta altercation.

Four women in two separate cars got into a brawl at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Wednesday morning, one of whom allegedly brandished a handgun at another female and pointed it at her forehead. As the video embedded below appears to show, the weapon apparently did not dissuade her taller adversary.

A witness, who filmed the verbal argument that turned into a violent encounter outside the crowded fast-food restaurant during the breakfast rush, described it as jarring and shocking, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported.

By the time Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, the women had left the Chick-fil-A outlet, but they were located shortly thereafter when cops responded to another call elsewhere in southeast Atlanta.

“Both women told police they had been involved in the Chick-fil-A altercation. Police said both women also had visible lacerations, and a gun matching the description of the weapon used in the dispute was found in a vehicle,” NBC Atlanta affiliate 11 Alive explained.

The New York Post quipped that the incident, in which fortunately no one was seriously harmed, was “just fowl play.”

The suspect who allegedly waved the gun told officers that she and the victim were involved in an ongoing dispute. Cops reportedly charged that suspect, identified by local media as Vonshay Redding, 24, with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

DRIVE-THRU BRAWL! A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent us video of at least 4 women (one who pulls out a gun) fighting around 9 a.m. today in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru… WATCH the video here – https://t.co/sHp1nLostX pic.twitter.com/3MX6ESbJOz — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 12, 2018

Redding is, or was, detained in the Fulton County Jail subject to a $200,000 bond and is due back in court on April 26. This story will be updated as additional developments emerge.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Redding had pleaded guilty to one count of financial identity theft in December, 2017, and is currently serving three years’ probation.

Watch a video of the Chick-fil-A drive-thru brawl below.

Chick-fil-A, which specializes in chicken sandwiches, operates about 2,000-plus restaurants in the U.S.

Fights at fast food restaurants are not a new thing, as fists were flying inside a Wendy’s restaurant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, earlier this month when a brawl erupted among a group of teenagers. According to a customer who filmed the encounter on his cell phone, a dinner-time dispute of some kind developed between an employee and the store manager behind the counter, which led to a brawl that involved about a dozen or more participants, including apparently both men and women, at least some of whom were also Wendy’s workers. Other patrons may have also gotten into the fracas.

Watch Atlanta TV coverage of the Chick-fil-A drive-thru brawl in the clip below.