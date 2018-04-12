Serena Williams Puts Baby Daughter Center Stage, As She Plots French Open And Recovering Tennis Ranking

Serena Williams may have her dream comeback at French Open 2018.

Serena Williams may be on a losing streak, but that does not mean that she is ready to throw in the racket. Crashing out of Indians Wells and the Miami Open gave her an opportunity to spend more time with her baby daughter, Alexis Ohanian, Jr., and be there for her as she makes daily progress. However, she is revving up for the clay court season and is likely to make another attempt at a comeback at French Open 2018.

Currently, Serena is No. 449 in WTA ranking, having fallen due to the fact that she took time off from the circuit to have her baby daughter. She started playing again in January, just three months after she gave birth. While most fans expected her to defend her title at the Australian Open 2018, she skipped the tournament, as she did not feel completely ready to play at the top level.

Her performance did not impress her fans when she started her comeback campaign at Indian Wells. She lost to her older sister, Venus Williams, in the round of 32. Serena crashed out in the first round at the Miami Open a few weeks later to a relative newcomer, Naomi Osaka.

Suffering big losses meant that the 36-year-old tennis player could return home to bond with her baby Alexis, who has just turned 6-months-old. She took that opportunity wholeheartedly, posting cute pictures with her daughter which took fans’ breath away.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT

Mother may I? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 6, 2018 at 6:06am PDT

#beingSerena @hbo A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 5, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

During this downtime, the American tennis player also premiered a documentary series based on her recent experiences called, Being Serena.

“In the first episode of ‘Being Serena,’ the tennis star talks about becoming a mom with her husband Alexis Ohanian and what she faces in her return to the game,” reported USA Today.

“The fear of failing it’s always there,” she says in the trailer.

With the clay court season starting back up, fans are expecting Serena to take another stab at her grand comeback. Many tennis critics consider clay as the ideal surface “for playing your way into shape,” according to ESPN, and that “the soft, forgiving surface” can help Serena build her confidence.

“Williams has improved significantly on clay in the late stages of her career,” reports ESPN. “Not coincidentally, her skill advanced at the same pace as her growing love affair with Paris, which peaked when she hammered out a 6-4, 6-4 win over Maria Sharapova in the 2013 French Open final.”

That would mean that her husband, Alexis Ohanian, will have to pick up the slack in terms of parenting. So far, the Reddit co-founder has proven himself to be a worthy father.

The 2018 French Open will start on May 27.