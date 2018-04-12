‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Allegedly Wants Jenelle Evans And Husband On The Show, Reports ‘The Ashley’

The pair allegedly only want to be on the show if lots of money is involved.

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been at the center of controversy ever since David was fired from Teen Mom 2 for expressing homophobic and transphobic sentiments on his social media. However, The Ashley reports that David Eason’s firing hasn’t stopped other networks from wanting the couple to appear on their show, namely Marriage Boot Camp.

Thus far, Teen Mom stars Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, and Kailyn Lowry and their respective exes have appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, but Jenelle and David have reportedly been turning WE tv’s offers for the show down. Each time they decline, The Ashley reports that WE tv counters with more money.

The Ashley reports that the pair are always incredibly dramatic, which WE tv knows, and the network thinks they will bring on the ratings due to them airing their dirty laundry. It was also revealed that in 2016, Jenelle planned to do the family version of the show with her mother, Barb, and husband, David. However, Barb backed out of the show’s filming.

Someone close to WE tv stated that the show is looking to start filming very soon, and that Teen Mom 2 will be on its filming hiatus. Therefore, Jenelle will be free to do the 10 days away that the boot camp entails.

Jenelle Evans reportedly tried to get MTV to pay a fee to film on her land after David was fired, but the network refused. However, they supposedly did pay her a $15,000 fee to film her wedding which was full of drama.

Thus far, the pair are not signed on to film for Marriage Boot Camp and Jenelle is currently wrapping up her first season in which David is not present. Jenelle has also stated that since his firing, she has pulled her daughter, Ensley, and son, Kaiser, from appearing on the show. She did not state anything about her eldest son, Jace.

David Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 for going on a homophobic and transphobic rant during a conversation about a controversial photo he posted of Jenelle with an assault rifle. Many fans attempted to get Jenelle fired from the show as well, but she is still continuing to film.