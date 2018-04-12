Why Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo’s Ballerina Baby Shower Theme Was Surprising

Jinger Duggar was probably not allowed to take ballet classes when she was a little girl.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently revealed that they’re having a baby girl, and TLC gave Counting On fans an inside look at the couple’s baby shower. Photos from the event show that it was ballet-themed, and this detail has become a hot topic of discussion on the Keeping Up With the Fundies Tumblr. Jinger’s family frowns upon dancing of any kind, so it’s definitely unusual to see the Duggars surrounded by figures of dancing women.

The decor for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s baby shower included large cut-outs of ballet slippers and pink ballerinas wearing tutus. Tiny ballerinas also danced atop the floral bouquets decorating the tables, and the couple’s guests were served slices of a two-tier cake that was topped with a pair of ballet shoes made out of pink fondant. One fan wondered whether the choice of a ballerina theme means that Jinger and Jeremy would ever consider letting their daughter take dance classes.

It’s doubtful that the Duggar family has ever attended ballet, and it’s highly unlikely that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would ever let any of their daughters take ballet lessons. During an interview with Beliefnet, the parents of 19 revealed that they do not allow their children to dance, watch other people dance, or listen to music that makes them want to dance.

Jim Bob explained that he and Michelle put the dancing ban in place because “when a guy sees a girl dance, it really can be defrauding to a guy, especially if they’re dressed immodestly.” To the Duggars, “defrauding” means “building up sensual desires that you cannot rightfully fulfill.” The Duggars also have a strict dress code that requires the women in the family to wear modest clothing that keeps them covered from the neck to the knees. Additionally, their outfits can’t be too tight or show too much shoulder, so leotards and tights are definitely out of the question.

Now that Jinger Duggar is married, she doesn’t have to follow her parents’ rules. It’s up to her and Jeremy Vuolo to decide whether they’ll allow their daughter to take ballet classes. However, fans who want this to happen shouldn’t get too excited about the Counting On stars’ baby shower theme. The parents-to-be had no part in planning the event, nor did any member of the Duggar family. According to People, a couple that Jinger and Jeremy are friends with surprised them with the baby shower.

Then again, Jinger did wear skinny jeans for the first time after she married Jeremy, so it’s possible that someday Duggar fans will see the couple’s daughter rocking a tutu and performing in her first ballet recital.