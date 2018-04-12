Will Jinger Duggar Vuolo Become An Overseas Missionary Like Her Sister, Jill?

The sixth Duggar child's blog states that she is interested in bringing God's word abroad

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo have become fast fan favorites of the spin-off series, Counting On. The pair have broken Duggar convention in a variety of ways, including Jinger being the first Duggar daughter to wear pants and possibly the first Duggar couple to have used birth control. However, on Jinger and Jeremy’s blog, Jinger shared that she has a goal in life that is very similar to her sister, Jill’s.

Jill Duggar Dillard, Jinger’s older sister, lived abroad for a couple of years with her husband, Derick Dillard. Although their mission trips to Central America were fraught with controversy, mainly because the pair asked fans for money to fund them and the pair were allegedly not missionaries affiliated with any church, it may be possible that Jinger Duggar Vuolo wants to follow her sister’s path.

On Jinger and Jeremy’s blog, the pair answered various questions about themselves on the sidebar of the website, revealing Jeremy’s favorite soccer player and Jinger’s favorite hymn. However, Jinger did share one thing she hasn’t ever shared with fans, and that is that she is hoping to share the gospel abroad. She also stated that her favorite family vacations have been mission trips to Central America and that the episode in which her family went to Central America was amongst her favorites.

Currently, Jeremy and Jinger are living in Laredo, Texas, and as they stated on the show Counting On, they have attempted to learn some Spanish. This was highlighted on a recent episode in which Jeremy hired contractors who only spoke Spanish to help him with his office, and the couple were left to communicate with their limited grasp on the language. It is possible that they will use the language skills they are learning to help spread the word of God in Central America, just like Jinger’s sister, Jill.

Although Jinger and Jeremy are due to have a baby this July, that wouldn’t necessarily stop them from moving abroad and participating in mission trips. In fact, Jill Duggar Dillard lived abroad while her son, Israel, was fairly young and she was pregnant with her second son, Samuel.