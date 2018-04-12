Khloe Kardashian: ‘KUWTK’ Family Tense Showdown With Cheat Tristan Thompson, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reveals

Khloe Kardashian's family was not happy to see Tristan Thompson following the cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian’s family were not happy to see Tristan Thompson at the hospital where the reality star had welcomed her baby daughter this morning, it’s been alleged.

As initially revealed, via TMZ, Khloe had given birth earlier today, and to everyone’s surprise, Tristan showed up to support his girlfriend, who reports claim is currently deciding whether to leave her cheating beau after returning to her home in Cleveland.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian was rocked by news that Thompson had cheated on her with at least three women. It’s even being alleged that the NBA star impregnated one of the women he has been romantically linked to.

Whatever the case may be, the drama concerning Thompson’s cheating fiasco has left quite the impression on the Kardashian family, who came face-to-face with the 27-year-old earlier this morning, and there seemed to be quite the tension in the room.

Kim, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner were all present at the hospital, and when Tristan had shown up, Hollywood Life claims that the family was very cold toward the athlete, failing to acknowledge him at times and finding it difficult to look him in the eye.

Kim and Kourtney were well aware that having Tristan there was important to Khloe; after all, she was bound to give birth to his baby, so it only made sense for the Cavaliers player to be by his girlfriend’s side.

Still, it didn’t change the fact that Thompson has been enjoying a double life while Khloe Kardashian was carrying his baby, and the thought of that alone has left a distasteful impression on Kris, Kim, and Kourtney.

Kourtney and Kris Jenner are alleged to have tried to keep the peace at the hospital by trying to crack a smile while Tristan was in their presence, but there was nothing much either parties discussed while together.

It’s further mentioned that Thompson was welcomed into the delivery room, through the request of Khloe Kardashian, who supposedly held her beau’s hand as she geared up to welcome her baby girl into the world.

It’s unclear how things will move forward between the two, but according to sources, the Kardashians want Khloe to leave Tristan immediately.