Lucy Hale Says Horror Film ‘Truth Or Dare’ Helped Her Dream Come True

'Truth or Dare' helped Lucy Hale realize one of her biggest acting goals.

Warning: This article may contain spoilers for the film Truth or Dare.

Since Freeform wrapped up the final season of Pretty Little Liars, its stars have been getting involved in new projects. For Lucy Hale, that means starring in a new horror film alongside former Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey. Truth or Dare does more than just bring two of television’s hottest faces to the big screen, however. For Lucy, it helped her realize a lifelong acting ambition.

Lucy Hale Saves The Day In Truth Or Dare

As AOL reports, Blumhouse Productions delivers Truth or Dare to the big screen with as many laughs as scares, playing on the humor of horror. The plot follows Olivia (Hale) and her friends to a spring break paradise in Mexico, but things soon take a dark turn with a game of truth or dare. The stakes get higher, and soon the college students are playing for their lives.

In speaking of the film, Lucy says some of the scenes get pretty wild, combining the horrific with the humorous. While that may be a hint for those with weaker stomachs to skip this particular thrill ride, Ms. Hale hopes people will give it a chance for her sake. For one thing, it’s her first feature film, since the end of Pretty Little Liars, but more importantly, it gives Hale a chance to shine in a new light.

Ms. Hale says she has “always wanted to play the heroine in a movie that sort of saves the day” and, for the most part, Truth or Dare lets her do that. Whether or not she defeats the evil remains to be seen, but Olivia is the white hat in this Jeff Wadlow (The Strain, Bates Motel)-directed film.

Lucy Hale Dishes On Her Truth Or Dare Secrets

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucy opened up about her own experiences with the childhood game. She admitted that she did play in her younger years and that, as more of an extrovert, she usually picked dare. The actress added that her love of the game was what drew her to participate in the film.

“[T]his is a game that we’re all familiar with, so we take that and ruin it for the rest of your life,” Ms. Hale said, laughing.

Lucy was asked who would be her dream opponent in the ultimate game of truth or dare. She said, if she could choose anyone, living or dead, she would pick Elvis Presley. Of course, Hale’s fans know that she has always had a crush on the King of Rock and Roll. The actress even named her dog Elvis.

Truth or Dare, starring Lucy Hale, Violett Beane, and Tyler Posey, opens in theaters on Friday.