Cavs Excuse Tristan, Khloe Kardashian ‘Cried Hysterically All Night, Begged To’ Return To L.A. Per ‘E! News’

'Remorseful' Tristan Thompson got time off from the Cleveland Cavaliers as Khloe Kardashian birthed their baby girl.

Tristan Thompson was photographed leaving Hillcrest Hospital near Cleveland on Thursday, April 12, the same day the daughter he shares with Khloe Kardashian was born. Tristan was “excused from the Cavaliers today,” reports the Cleveland Plain Dealer, presumably an excuse from basketball practice and play for the day, not as in being released from the team.

Tristan hopes that Khloe will remain in Cleveland, reports Us Weekly, in spite of reports that Kardashian wants to return to California.

Despite the blessed birthday event that caused Kris Jenner to only tag Khloe Kardashian on Instagram with her congratulations and not Tristan, reports that Kardashian had a rough night or two are emerging. As reported by E! News, Khloe was very upset when videos of Tristan with other women emerged, leaving her in “complete disbelief” and “distraught” over Tristan’s alleged actions.

According to the publication, E! News learned from a source that Khloe found the world as she knew it flipped upside down in the wake of the news about Tristan breaking worldwide. Khloe, according to the source, “cried hysterically all night” and pleaded for a way to return to Los Angeles amid the drama. Khloe was described as wanting to leave the Cleveland area as soon as possible and desiring to be with her family.

The publication called Khloe “shattered” and a woman who won’t trust Tristan again, nor view him in the same way.

Khloe is described as being in crisis mode after relocating much of her life away from California to be closer to Tristan in Cleveland.

As seen on many episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe was shown hanging out in Cleveland at the home she shared with Tristan – and even inviting her family to the area to introduce them to the Midwest. Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016, but it is not clear if the couple will survive the scandal.

Khloe reportedly feels betrayed and defeated by Tristan, according to E! News, after taking pains to spend more time in Cleveland with him to try and prevent the types of relationship problems that can happen when there is too much distance. The source claimed that Khloe does not want to talk to Tristan.