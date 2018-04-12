A Bravo press release added that 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' have also been renewed.

Even though Southern Charm Season 5 has just premiered, Bravo fans just learned that the original Southern Charm, set in Charleston, South Carolina, has been renewed for Season 6. This is all part of Bravo’s planned expansion to provide fans with seven nights a week of original programming in primetime. Southern Charm Savannah was also renewed for another season, and Southern Charm New Orleans makes its debut on April 15.

Southern Charm And Southern Charm Savannah Will Both See New Seasons

NBC Universal, the parent company of Bravo, released a statement announcing that the network has unveiled 11 new shows and 20 returning shows offering original content, including Southern Charm Season 6 and Southern Charm Savannah Season 2.

Jerry Leo, the network executive vice president, says that Bravo is making an effort to give its viewers more of what they want to watch.

“Our brand offers a unique environment for our viewers to escape with drama that is fun and funny, yet far from their normal reality. By doubling down on noisy formats and big characters, expanding our lifestyle programming in the design and home space, and offering seven nights a week of originals, we’ll be able to serve our fans more of what they crave while also attracting new viewers with our wide scope of programming.”

Kathryn Dennis Shares the ‘Southern Charm’ Moment She Wishes She Could Take Back (Exclusive) https://t.co/uCPMjZspdK pic.twitter.com/7sa5ZJzgQo — Mv2Viral (@Mv2Viral) April 12, 2018

In addition to Southern Charm and Southern Charm Savannah, Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Don’t Be Tardy, Flipping Out, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing New York, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Orange County, New Jersey and Dallas have all been renewed for another season, joining Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, which was already renewed.

Bravo Is Moving To Provide Viewers With Original Programming Seven Days A Week

Laura Molen, the executive vice president of advertising, says that the renewals come as Bravo advertisers are looking to secure their marketing plans for the next year.

“The Bravo fan continues to be one of the most affluent and loyal viewers on all platforms, deepening our conversations with marketers. This type of engagement means everything to our clients who are looking to make the most advertising impact, which is especially strong in Bravo’s original series.”

#southerncharm gets renewed again for next year https://t.co/CbgaS2IzQO — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) April 12, 2018

But What Would A Southern Charm Season 6 Look Like?

With what is going on behind the scenes on Southern Charm, and on-screen for Southern Charm Season 5, it’s hard for fans to imagine what the sixth season of Southern Charm would look like. In just one episode of Southern Charm, J.D. Madison has already made himself persona non grata with more than half the cast, and Thomas Ravenel and his new plus one are alienating themselves from the cast by taking on Patricia Altschul, the mother of the show’s creator, Whitney Sudler-Smith, accusing her of smearing his name with the cast and others. Ravenel said that Altschul has been “going after him.”

Yet it seems like it’s only Ravenel going public with negative comments about Altschul and Sudler-Smith. Thomas Ravenel, who is infamous for blocking people, made a note on Instagram to tell his followers that Patricia Altschul had blocked him.

And soon after the initial Instagram post, a former friend of the Southern Charm cast, K. Cooper Ray, responded to Ravenel, egging him on, and also insulting Altschul.

Instagram

K. Cooper Ray then told Thomas Ravenel that he is the focal point of Southern Charm.

Instagram

Patricia Altschul and Ray had a falling out on Season 3 of Southern Charm after alleged bad behavior at a garden party. A fan had asked Thomas Ravenel about losing Altschul and Whitney as friends, and he responded that this whole behind-the-scenes argument had given him clarity.

“I didn’t lose Whitney and Pat as friends. They were never real friends to begin with, and this show brought that to light.”

With Thomas Ravenel feeling out of the loop with the creators of Southern Charm, it’s hard to imagine he’d return for Southern Charm Season 6.