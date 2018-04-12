WWE Rumors: ‘Greatest Royal Rumble 2018’ Winner Odds Released With Early Favorite To Win, Per ‘SkyBet’

One superstar is expected to be standing tall once the 50-man 'Royal Rumble' match is finished.

The WWE rumors for who will win the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 match have been swirling ever since the 50-man match was announced. Since the field has only been partially formed, the guesses are still arriving as to who might win the historic match in Saudi Arabia. Now, one sportsbook has presented odds of which superstar is expected to dominate in that match and get the win. However, several other WWE superstars are also considered contenders right now.

Just recently, the SkyBet online sportsbook published their complete odds for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 match winner. It’s probably no surprise that the man leading the field as the favorite to win it is Braun Strowman. He started as a 6 to 1 favorite to win the 50-man match, with the man who recently returned to the ring to compete in second place.

Daniel Bryan has 9 to 1 odds followed by Elias at 14 to 1. Chris Jericho, who was recently announced as an entrant, is at 16 to 1 odds right now. There are also three competitors tied with 20 to 1 odds to win the match: Baron Corbin, The Big Show, and Kane. Of those three superstars, two were recently part of WrestleMania 34’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Corbin and Kane) and two of them have won that match before (Corbin and Show).

The incredible @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event will stream LIVE on @WWENetwork Friday, April 27 at 12 PM ET, with a special one-hour Kickoff show starting at 11 AM! #WWEGRR https://t.co/SDYBleTGaB — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2018

The Greatest Royal Rumble match doesn’t have any special stipulation or prize attached to it yet, but one has to think the winner might use it as a bragging point in the future. It’s always possible whoever wins will try to lay claim to a future championship match against either the WWE Champion on SmackDown Live or WWE Universal Champion on Raw.

Greatest Royal Rumble Odds (Top 10)

Braun Strowman 6/1

Daniel Bryan 9/1

Elias 14/1

Chris Jericho 16/1

Baron Corbin 20/1

Big Show 20/1

Kane 20/1

Bray Wyatt 25/1

Dolph Ziggler 25/1

Kurt Angle 40/1

It’s worth mentioning that only 20 superstars have officially been named for the match and that Braun Strowman is not among them, yet. Daniel Bryan has been announced for the match, though, leading to speculation that he may be worth taking a gamble on to win it. Baron Corbin, Big Show, Kane, Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle are also part of the field so far.

WWE fans will get to see which of the 50 superstars involved wins the big match. The Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 event will take place in Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27 with the WWE Network showing it at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.