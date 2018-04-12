Tristan Thompson Leaves, Khloe Kardashian Gets Police Protection Outside ‘Quiet’ Hillcrest Hospital [Photos]

Tristan Thompson was photographed leaving Hillcrest Hospital, where Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl.

Tristan Thompson was confirmed as being at Hillcrest Hospital near Cleveland, Ohio, when Khloe Kardashian birthed his daughter, but Tristan has left the hospital, reports Tyler Carey, the digital content producer for WKYC, a local publication in the Cleveland area. As seen in the below photos from journalists in the area near Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 33-year-old Khloe is getting police protection in the midst of delivering her baby daughter — a birth that occurred around 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 12.

According to Page Six, after Tristan went viral in videos that appeared to show him cheating on Khloe with other women, Khloe still allowed Tristan to come to Hillcrest Hospital, which is close to Mayfield Heights and part of the famed Cleveland Clinic Hospital chain, with Khloe’s location not far from the tony Pepper Pike suburb. Joining Khloe were Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian — a trio of family members who are reportedly “furious” with Tristan, according to the publication.

As seen in an advanced Twitter search for tweets mentioning Khloe that originate from locations within one mile of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, all sorts of photos and testimonies about the action around and in the hospital can be viewed.

Can confirm Tristan Thompson was indeed at Hillcrest. He has since left, however. #Khloe @wkyc pic.twitter.com/s6xPVSTnpJ — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 12, 2018

The 27-year-old Tristan can be seen in the above photo, wearing dark colors and getting into a dark-colored luxury car at Hillcrest Hospital.

Quiet scene currently at Hillcrest Hospital, where #Khloe Kardashian has reportedly given birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/TgMaMTsoCI — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 12, 2018

The baby girl represents Khloe’s first baby and Tristan’s second child.

On Instagram, the Hillcrest Hospital geo-tagging location shows a plentiful amount of photos of women with their newborn babies.

As reported by the Blast, Khloe was seen inside the maternity ward at Hillcrest Hospital on Wednesday evening, along with Kris and Kim. The police protection extended to a security guard outside Khloe’s room. One set of tweets from a woman who wrote about spotting Khloe at her job has been deleted, which noted that Khloe may have been “on bed rest right now.”

An additional deleted tweet, which can still be seen in some screenshots on the publication’s site, spoke of a man getting a call from his grandfather, who said that Kris was at Hillcrest Hospital when he saw her enter a hospital room.

I see you @khloekardashian from my apartment pic.twitter.com/UVEiGTMPBT — Krista Loiczly (@kristaloiczlyxx) April 12, 2018

As reported by Her, the updated Hillcrest Hospital is ranked highly and underwent a major renovation in the maternity ward.