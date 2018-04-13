NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports ‘CBS Sports’

John Breech of 'CBS Sports' believes that the Green Bay Packers have the chance to land Bradley Chubb.

The Green Bay Packers own the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. There are several draft prospects who are already being linked to the Packers, but nothing is set in stone at this point, as they could still pull off surprises heading into draft day.

The Packers need a pass rusher, and they could address that need in the upcoming draft. They will have plenty of options, but John Breech of CBS Sports believes that Green Bay should take a serious look at Bradley Chubb. Breech said that the North Carolina State product would be the best option for the Packers if they want to get a pass rusher.

Chubb is considered as one of top prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft. He might be gone when the Packers get on the clock to pick, but Breech said that getting him is not a long shot for Green Bay. He said that the Packers would be in a good position to acquire the 21-year-old if he falls to the 10th spot, like how Pro Football Focus projected in their latest 2018 NFL mock draft.

If Chubb falls to the 10th spot in the draft, Breech said that the Packers could trade up. He said that trading up to 10th from 14th is a realistic option for Green Bay because they have the most number of draft picks this year, which means they have the assets to move up.

Grant Halverson / Getty Images

The Packers might be forced to give up several picks to get a shot at Chubb, but Breech said that it makes sense for them. Landing Chubb would give them not only the best pass rusher in the draft, but also the best overall player available in the draft, according to draft expert Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

And if Chubb does not fall to the 10th spot, the Packers would still have options to address their need for a pass rusher. Denzel Ward of Ohio State is also an ideal target for the Packers, but Breech is also in doubt if he would still be available at No. 14 in the draft.

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is also continuously being linked to Green Bay. The 21-year-old is a realistic option at No. 14, and Breech tagged him as the “perfect consolation prize” for the Packers. The New Jersey native is versatile, which could give the Packers a new outside option, a safety, or slot corner.

Marcus Davenport of University of Texas at San Antonio, Roquan Smith of Georgia, and Calvin Ridley of Alabama were also mentioned as options for the Packers. Breech also added that trading down is also an option if all their targets are already off of the board after the first 13 picks.