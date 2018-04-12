Khloe Kardashian Baby Girl Name Guesses: People Try To Figure Out Khloe And Tristan Thompson’s Baby’s Name

From Kai Kardashian to Karma Kardashian, folks on Twitter are trying to guess Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl's name.

Now that Khloe Kardashian has delivered her first baby, a girl – as reported by TMZ – the guesses as to the name that Khloe will give her infant are being published on social media. The publication reports that Khloe allowed Tristan Thompson to come to the Cleveland Clinic Hospital for the birth of their baby girl at approximately 4 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 12. The publication also notes that the baby girl has not yet been named – so social media users are trying to help Khloe determine a name for her child.

After the recent melee with Tristan being caught on tape with Instagram model Lani Blair, as reported by the Inquisitr, plenty of people on social media are advising Khloe to give the baby girl her last name, the famous Kardashian name.

Tristan can be seen photographed above, hours before the birth of the baby girl, when the Cleveland Cavaliers player greeted a basketball fan in the wake of the NBA game on Wednesday, April 11, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers lost that game to the Knicks, 110 to 98, but mere hours later, Tristan would welcome a second child into the world.

Tristan is dad to a young boy, as reported by TMZ, but Tristan’s name was not placed on his son’s birth certificate. Although the son that Tristan shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, enjoys Tristan’s last name, the young Prince Thompson does not have his dad’s name on the birth certificate — at least not when the publication published that news in 2016. TMZ noted that California requires the dad to be there at the hospital to have his name listed on the birth certificate, but the dad’s name can always be added at a later date.

Will Khloe's baby girl be a Kardashian or a Thompson? https://t.co/yNKrsjq0nv — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) April 12, 2018

It’s not clear if Khloe will give her baby Thompson’s last name or if Tristan’s name will appear on the baby girl’s birth certificate. However, previous clues that Khloe has given about potential baby names have folks on social media guessing — and joking — about what Khloe might name her baby. As reported by In Style, Kardashian spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier in the year about potentially giving her baby girl a name that begins with the letters “K” or “T” – representing the first initials of Khloe and Tristan’s names.

However, Twitter users taking guesses at Khloe’s baby girl’s name are noting that Khloe might be feeling too generous with the “T” names, therefore guesses like Kai, Karma, Karmi, and others are being published onto the social networking site.