Jessa Duggar Was The Only One That Posted About Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby Gender Reveal

Jessa Duggar shows excitement and support for Jinger and Jeremy's baby girl.

Jinger Duggar made headlines this week when she revealed the gender of her first baby. After a string of greeting baby boys into the Duggar family, Counting On fans were elated to hear that Jinger is carrying a baby girl. The gender reveal was widely covered on TLC, the network that produces the Duggars’ reality TV show, the family Facebook, and blog, but not many of the Duggars congratulated Jinger and Jeremy on their personal social media outlets.

In fact, the only one that took the time to personally congratulate the 24-year-old Duggar was her older sister, Jessa Duggar. She took to Instagram on April 10 to post about Jinger’s announcement, as well as changing her Instagram description to contain a link to the Vuolos’ family blog.

“Vuolo baby news,” Jessa wrote on Instagram. “Check out the link in my bio!”

The mother of two did not get to throw her sister the baby shower, Jinger got the celebration she deserved. Her friends in Texas arranged a beautiful baby shower that involved lots of pink balloons, “a Mexican food truck and polenta cart,” according to People Magazine.

That day, Jessa was traveling to Texas with the rest of the Duggars. Having two babies of her own to take care and to arrange this trip, she did not have any more time than the rest of the Duggars to spread the news about her sister’s baby daughter.

Out of the 18 siblings that Jinger has, Jessa is a special sister to her. Jessa was the maid of honor at Jinger’s wedding, even though she was pregnant with her second child, and they often post pictures from their childhood, writing in the captions that they miss each other.

As a matter of fact, Jessa was also the only one that helped Jinger gain followers when she opened up her own Instagram account.

When Jinger moved to Laredo, Texas, after her wedding, Jessa was the first Duggar to visit her in her new home. Despite the fact that she had two babies, she got on the plane with her husband, Ben Seewald, to see how her younger sister was doing.

When she first found out that Jeremy had plans on taking his wife to the Lone Star state, Jessa expressed some concerns about having her sister so far away.

“I don’t think we fully calculated all the ramifications of how it was going to play out that you were going take her 12 hours away from us,” Jessa said according to Us Weekly. “I think it’s starting to sink in more and more how much we’re going to miss Jinger [when she] moves away.”

Jinger Duggar is expected to give birth in July.