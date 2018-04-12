Yonel Hernandez-Velasco: California Man Allegedly Tries To Kidnap A Little Girl, Winds Up In The Hospital

The girl's dad made sure that the alleged kidnapper wasn't going anywhere.

A California man learned the hard way that attempting to kidnap a little girl in broad daylight will get you some “extra-judicial” punishment from the girl’s father, after winding up in the hospital for his efforts.

As the Sacramento Bee reports, Yonel Hernandez-Velasco, 26, wound up in the hospital after finding himself on the receiving end of at least two solid blows from the father of a girl he allegedly attempted to kidnap. Of course, it bears noting that it’s not clear if the injuries he sustained were serious enough to require hospitalization, or if he was just taken there as a matter of police procedure before being taken to jail.

Authorities say that Yonel was hanging around a park in North Auburn, about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento, this week when he allegedly began bothering a group of young boys who were playing basketball. According to the youths, at around 7 p.m., he began asking the boys if they were interested in selling him their basketball. The boys told him to go away, to which he allegedly responded by showing them a pair of handcuffs and telling them that he could handcuff one of them and drag them into a nearby pond.

Andrey Burstein / Shutterstock

Yonel then allegedly turned his attention to a little girl. The girl’s mother, who was at the park with her boyfriend, says the man grabbed the 3-year-old by the hand and began skipping through the grass with her. She yelled at him to stop, to no avail.

That’s when Yonel’s troubles began.

The boyfriend told the would-be kidnapper to let the girl go, which he did. Yonel then allegedly became “aggressive” with the boyfriend. It was then that the girl’s father, who just happened to be nearby, jumped into action. When confronted by the dad, Hernandez-Velasco allegedly wrapped the handcuffs around his hands as if to make an improvised weapon out of them, similar to brass knuckles. He then allegedly “charged at” the girl’s father.

Bad move; one well-aimed punch knocked the alleged kidnapper to the ground. Briefly, anyway, according to the Daily Caller, as the father explains.

“He just looked at me like [shrugs] and I was like, ‘Wow no big thing, huh bud?’ You just tried to kidnap my daughter.”

The would-be kidnapper then made another mistake: he allegedly charged at the father again. Another well-aimed punch knocked him back to the ground, this time long enough for the cops to arrive.

Once he was cleared from the hospital and tested for drugs, Hernandez-Velasco was taken to jail on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted kidnapping. His bail is set at $1.2 million.