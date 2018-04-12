Carrie Underwood ‘Going For What She Really Wants’ After Face Injury, Reports ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Carrie has returned to spotlight in a huge way after injuring her face and wrist.

Carrie Underwood reportedly isn’t afraid to go for what she really wants after returning to the spotlight for the first time since getting 40 to 50 stitches in her face last year with her new single “Cry Pretty.” According to an Entertainment Tonight insider, now that she’s pretty much fully recovered from her face injury and the broken wrist she also suffered as a result of a fall, Carrie now “thinks this is the best time to go for what she really wants.”

The source told the site this week, shortly after Underwood dropped “Cry Pretty” on April 11, that the mom of one is “at the top of her game” right now after a hiatus that saw her shy away from the spotlight almost completely for around six months.

According to the outlet, Carrie is no longer so focused on her injury and is instead more “excited about her upcoming musical endeavors” right now, more than two and a half years after she released her most recent album, 2015’s Storyteller which spawned hits like “Smoke Break” and “Heartbeat.”

The source added that fans should probably be pretty excited for the new music Carrie will be dropping a little later this year, noting that she “strives for perfection.”

Underwood’s foray back into the spotlight came after months away, which ET reports is time the “Good Girl” singer used to heal fully from her injury before getting back in front of the camera.

“Carrie hid her face because she did need to heal,” said the source.

They also noted that – as some fans have already noticed in the new pictures she’s been posting to social media to promote “Cry Pretty” – that “her appearance post-accident won’t be dramatically different” to how the star’s loyal followers have come to know and love her since she shot to fame on American Idol in 2005.

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

As Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Underwood revealed that the new song was actually somewhat inspired by her fall and the trials and tribulations she went through in 2017.

She made the reveal in a message posted to her official blog, explaining per E! Online that her most recent track “really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year” while also teasing that a full length album is on the way.

“I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life,” Underwood told her fans while discussing the hit for the first time. “It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

And it seems like the country superstar’s followers are most definitely responding to “Cry Pretty’s” emotional and personal lyrics that tell the story of the emotions that just can’t be held in.

As reported by Headline Planet this week, the song rocketed to the top of the U.S. iTunes all-genre chart just hours after it was officially released on April 11, passing rapper Drake’s new single “Nice For What.”

Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” is out now. Her sixth studio album is expected later this year.