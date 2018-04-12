Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth With ‘KUWTK’ Family In Tow, Tristan Thompson Makes Surprise Appearance

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a healthy baby girl, it has been reported.

According to TMZ, the reality star welcomed her daughter into the world at a hospital in Cleveland earlier this morning, with the likes of Kris Jenner, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian right by her side.

It’s believed that other family members plan to fly in later this week to see Khloe’s little girl, but it’s unclear on who is coming and what date they are looking to fly to Cleveland.

What is clear, however, is that Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was at the hospital with her family, which seemed surprising to fans considering that initial reports had claimed the reality star had banned the NBA star from being in the delivery room.

Sources explain that Khloe Kardashian wanted to put the cheating scandal to the side so that she could focus all of her attention on her baby. Although she’s not in the best place with Tristan right now, she wouldn’t want him barred from seeing his own child.

With that said, there’s a lot of tension between Khloe Kardashian and her beau, particularly after one of the three women Tristan is alleged to have slept with is now claiming that she’s pregnant with the athlete’s baby.

Hey there Good Mama! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

The cheating affair is one thing in itself, but for Khloe Kardashian to comprehend that there could potentially be another baby on the way for Thompson has reportedly shattered her heart into pieces.

As more information regarding the cheating fiasco comes forward, it will help give Khloe Kardashian clarity on the actions she plans to take moving forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who has remained quiet regarding the scandal throughout the week.

Triplets ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 22, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian will remain in the hospital, but it’s believed that she’s already planning on flying back to Los Angeles the first chance she gets to clear her mind from the drama she’s found herself in and subsequently decide on what her future holds with Tristan.

TMZ notes that Khloe Kardashian had conceived the baby naturally; her life-long dream had been to eventually become a mother of her own, presumably under different circumstances than the ones she’s faced with now.