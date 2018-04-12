Khloe Kardashian Being Pressured Not To Give Baby Tristan Thompson’s Last Name, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Will Khloe give her daughter Tristan's last name?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly going through a very difficult time at the moment. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was allegedly caught cheating on the pregnant reality TV star. Now, those closest to Khloe are reportedly pressuring her not to give her newborn baby daughter Tristan’s last name.

According to an April 12 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s family members believe that she should give her daughter her own last name instead of giving the baby girl Tristan Thompson’s moniker.

As many fans know, Tristan Thompson was reportedly busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women. Earlier this week photos and video surfaced of Tristan getting close with some women at a club. In other photos, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted accompanying one of those women to a hotel room. The news hit the internet just days before Khloe is set to give birth to her first child.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian is extremely hurt by all of the cheating allegations against Tristan Thompson and that her pain has sparked a debate among members of her famous family. In fact, many of her family members are allegedly suggesting that Khloe ditch the idea of giving her daughter Tristan’s last name altogether. Although Kardashian reportedly won’t stop Thompson from being apart of their child’s life or seeing her when he can, her family still thinks it would be a better idea if the baby girl had her last name instead.

Khloe Kardashian “knows how big of a decision this is,” and sources add that she will make it with Tristan Thompson despite all of the drama going on in their strained relationship at the moment. The insider adds that Kardashian is under a tremendous amount of stress at the moment and her family is trying to help her make the decision. However, as far as they are concerned “Tristan has lost the right to bestow his name upon their daughter.”

Khloe Kardashian gave birth in Cleveland on Thursday. TMZ reported that Tristan Thompson was in the delivery room when his daughter was born and that Khloe’s family members were in Ohio as well.