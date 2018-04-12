Shocking Photos Of Julia Louis-Dreyfus Surface Months After Surgery

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer last September and has spent the past several months undergoing treatments. The Veep star was spotted out in Beverly Hills this week, and the Daily Mail shared some photos of the actress sporting completely gray hair.

It appears as though Louis-Dreyfus has stopped coloring her hair, at least for the time being. If she has been seen out with her signature brunette locks in recent weeks, it is entirely possible that she has been wearing a wig.

The 57-year-old, also known for her role on the 90s sitcom Seinfeld, had her gray hair tied up on the top of her head, the ends still hanging on to some rich brown color. She was dressed casually, wearing a pair of blue jeans, a collared, button-down shirt, and a white cardigan.

It’s unknown what part of the treatment process Louis-Dreyfus is facing these days. Last year, she underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Earlier this year, she had surgery — likely a lumpectomy, which removes the tumor and surrounding tissue, or a mastectomy — but took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to let her fans know that she was doing well.

Many breast cancer patients undergo additional treatment following surgery. Although every case is different, the most common post-op treatments include radiation and/or chemotherapy. Depending on the type of cancer and the stage, Louis-Dreyfus could be getting ready to finish up her treatments. With radiation, for example, treatments usually start a few weeks after surgery and can last for six weeks or longer.

Louis-Dreyfus appears to be doing okay and is feeling well enough to be out and about, which is a great sign. Just last month, her Veep co-star Tony Hale told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was almost ready to get back to work. He told the outlet that Louis-Dreyfus is doing “really fantastic” and that she will be ready to shoot the new season of the hit HBO show when filming resumes this summer.