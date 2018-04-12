Ashley Graham’s Tiny Bikini Barely Contains Her Curves, Gets Water Poured On Crop Top In Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham flaunts her curvaceous physique in her latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. The 30-year-old stunner was the first plus-size model on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has appeared on the cover three times, according to the Daily Mail.

Graham took fans behind-the-scenes of her photoshoot where she wore a tiny red bikini, which accentuates her curves. The model also took a photoshoot wear an assistant on set pour a bucket of water poured on her string bikini and white crop top. (See the photos here.)

The plus-size model showed her 6.6 million Instagram fans the process behind the photoshoot. In a series of clips, Graham shows fans the several swimsuits she had fitted and playfully dances while trying them on.

The model took several photos by the beach with one featuring her crawling towards to camera.

In her fifth photo shoot, Ashley Graham wore a Swimsuits For All swimwear — she is the face of the brand after a viral campaign in 2015.

The swimwear in the photo shoot is from the joint venture Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All.

The model is seen twerking during the behind the scenes video and revealed that she was allowed to take home one the swimsuits from the shoot.

Ashley Graham is known for promoting body image and body acceptance among plus size women.

She is a judge on America’s Next Top Model and released a book last year titled: A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, which is about her experiences in the modeling industry and body image empowerment.

Despite stunning in a tiny bikini and dawning the cover of several magazines, Graham opened up to Vogue about her issues with confidence. Ashley stated that she has been working on her self-esteem for a long time and mentioned affirmations she tells herself in the mirror.

The model stated that a boyfriend broke up with her over fears that she will gain weight over time. The 30-year-old advocates more realistic body images, such as cellulite and less photoshopping.

Ashley Graham is in a relationship with Justin Ervin, who she met in 2009 and married the following year.